88 Fingers Louie Releasing “Thank You For Being A Friend” On June 30th

88 Fingers Louie will be releasing their first album in 19 years(!) and it will be called Thank You For Being a Friend. The album will be out via Florida’s Bird Attack Records and will street June 30th. Bird Attack Records just signed and will be releasing Authority Zero’s new excellent album as well. Do I sense a tour?



Watch the lyric video for the track “Advice Column.”

88 Fingers Louie will be touring in support of it in the UK and Europe:

Jul 30 – Southampton UK, Joiners

Aug 02 – London UK, Underworld

Aug 03 – Blackpool UK, Rebellion Festival

Aug 04 – Norwich UK, Owl Sanctuary

Aug 05 – Duffel BE, Brakrock Festival

Aug 06 – Barcelona ES, Rocksound

Aug 08 – Linz AT, Auerhahn

Aug 10 – Milan IT, La Gabotina

Aug 11 – Tolmin SL, Punk Rock Holiday

Aug 12 -Ypern BE, Ieper Fest

Thank You For Being A Friend is to be released through Bird Attack Records on Friday June 30th 2017 on 12″ vinyl, CD and digital download.