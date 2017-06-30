Albert Minott of The Jolly Boys Has Died
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 30th, 2017
Albert Minott of the legendary mento band The Jolly Boys has died at the age of 78. Albert has been suffering from respiratory problems for awhile now. Minott was considered an original member of the Jamaica group that has been performing since the 60s. Long time member Joseph “Powda” Bennett also passed away in 2014 from respiratory problems. The Jolly Boys have found recent success again after covering Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” and other songs on their album Great Expectations. They were currently working on a new album and about to release a single for the song “Day-O.” I’m kicking myself right now because I believe I had the chance to see The Jolly Boys perform live in NYC and missed out on it. Albert’s unique singing style will be sorely missed but at least we’ll get one more album with him singing!
The band confirmed the news on their Facebook page early today:
Jamaica Gleaner also posted about the sad news:
Albert Minott, lead singer of the Portland based Jolly Boys mento band from 2009, has died. He passed peacefully sitting on his veranda in Port Antonio..
Minott, who was born on September 14, 1938, was 78 years old.
Dale Virgo, road manager for the enduring mento band, related that Minott had suffered from respiratory problems for some time. Despite that he was very active musically and had just completed a new Jolly Boys’ album and was ready to launch Day O, its signature song.
The band’s previous album, Great Expectation, was released in 2010. A number of Jamaican and overseas concerts followed, including opening for outstanding singer Sade, whose hits include The Sweetest Taboo, on a European tour in 2011,
Virgo said “Albert will be remembered as the voice and figure who’s vibrant tones and eclectic dance moves re-launched the band on to the international music scene. Albert’s legacy will live on within the story of this 70 year-old group, one of the longest existing bands in the world.”