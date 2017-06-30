Albert Minott of The Jolly Boys Has Died

Albert Minott of the legendary mento band The Jolly Boys has died at the age of 78. Albert has been suffering from respiratory problems for awhile now. Minott was considered an original member of the Jamaica group that has been performing since the 60s. Long time member Joseph “Powda” Bennett also passed away in 2014 from respiratory problems. The Jolly Boys have found recent success again after covering Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” and other songs on their album Great Expectations. They were currently working on a new album and about to release a single for the song “Day-O.” I’m kicking myself right now because I believe I had the chance to see The Jolly Boys perform live in NYC and missed out on it. Albert’s unique singing style will be sorely missed but at least we’ll get one more album with him singing!



