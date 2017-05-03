Ann Beretta is back with their first release in 14 years!

Photo by Ken Penn

Ann Beretta is back with new music since 2003’s Three Chord Revolution! The band is currently streaming their 7″ on Brooklyn Vegan right now. The band has also announced 2 full-length albums, one that will be a re-recording of older songs and the other will be their first new full length in nearly fifteen years! You can pre-order here.



After a 14 year recording hiatus, Richmond punk band Ann Beretta, has released the 7 inch anthem to our summer. Kill the lights reminds us why we love these hometown punks. While, the flip side is one of the classics, Forever Family, which lets us relive 1998. This is only a teaser for whats in store for Ann Beretta fans, and by the third spin, you’ll be begging for more. One thing is for sure, with the up and coming release of an album, packed full of re-recorded earlier jams, as well as an album full of new material, Ann Beretta has us hooked and wanting more.

Ann Beretta, who have previous releases out on Fueled By Ramen & Lookout Records, toured heavily in the late 90’s, early 2000’s with bands such as ALL, Bouncing Souls and of course their Richmond, VA brethren; AVAIL. Sadly in 2004, the band disbanded amidst label and management issues.

With this new single, out soon from Say-10, sees the band returning to their roots, while slowly picking up their speed for the first time in years! They have also announced two as of named LP’s to be released in the future via Say-10 Records!

Ann Beretta frontman, Rob Huddleston has more on the upcoming Ann Beretta LP’s: