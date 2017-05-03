Ann Beretta is back with their first release in 14 years!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 3rd, 2017
Ann Beretta is back with new music since 2003’s Three Chord Revolution! The band is currently streaming their 7″ on Brooklyn Vegan right now. The band has also announced 2 full-length albums, one that will be a re-recording of older songs and the other will be their first new full length in nearly fifteen years! You can pre-order here.
After a 14 year recording hiatus, Richmond punk band Ann Beretta, has released the 7 inch anthem to our summer. Kill the lights reminds us why we love these hometown punks. While, the flip side is one of the classics, Forever Family, which lets us relive 1998. This is only a teaser for whats in store for Ann Beretta fans, and by the third spin, you’ll be begging for more. One thing is for sure, with the up and coming release of an album, packed full of re-recorded earlier jams, as well as an album full of new material, Ann Beretta has us hooked and wanting more.
Ann Beretta, who have previous releases out on Fueled By Ramen & Lookout Records, toured heavily in the late 90’s, early 2000’s with bands such as ALL, Bouncing Souls and of course their Richmond, VA brethren; AVAIL. Sadly in 2004, the band disbanded amidst label and management issues.
With this new single, out soon from Say-10, sees the band returning to their roots, while slowly picking up their speed for the first time in years! They have also announced two as of named LP’s to be released in the future via Say-10 Records!
Ann Beretta frontman, Rob Huddleston has more on the upcoming Ann Beretta LP’s:
“While playing shows again, and more often, we (Ann Beretta) started revisiting songs from the old days, mainly the BITTER TONGUES era, that we hadn’t played live in a very long time; and in some cases ever. At the same time we started writing and playing a few new songs with no real thought of recording or releasing them but really just to have some fun again and to see what a new version of this old band might sound like.
Throughout 2016 we toyed with the idea of writing and recording a new record that would recapture the angst and energy of our younger, 1996 selves and in 2017 have begun that journey. At the same time we reached out to our friends and fans over social media asking for their favorite songs from the back catalog to begin concepting an album of re-recorded and revised old songs. After compiling the list of requests and throwing in a few of our favorites we decided on 13 songs to record for what will be the first of 2 new studio albums to be released in the upcoming year by our friends at Say-10 records.
With all of this upcoming action the band decided to tease our fans a bit with a self titled 7 inch record that includes one song from each in-the-works full length. And we really went big on the packaging with a GOLD (500 copies) and SILVER (250 copies) metallic layout and matching colored vinyl for this very limited release.
The old songs one will be out in the fall! The other will probably be early next year!”