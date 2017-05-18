Anti-Nowhere League Covering Reggae Songs For Their Next Album

UK punk band will be releasing a new album on June 2nd called League Style on Cleopatra Records. The album will be nothing but reggae classics from the Trojan Records catalogue. As a ANL fan and reggae fan, can’t wait to hear it!



ANL frontman and founder Animal is a longtime fan of the Jamaican artists whose songs are covered here including The Slickers, Dandy Livingstone, The Kingstonians, Prince Buster, and more. Look for the album in stores June 2 on both CD and special limited edition colored vinyl – exclusively from Cleopatra Records.

Track List:

1. Johnny Too Bad

2. Suzanne, Beware Of The Devil

3. Singer Man

4. Come In To My Parlour (Said The Spider To The Fly)

5. Fat Man

6. Love Of The Common People

7. Long Shot Kick De Bucket

8. Big Five

9. Black Pearl

10. Me And My Life

You can buy the CD here. You can buy the album on iTunes on June 2nd.