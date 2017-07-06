Authority Zero Announce “Broadcasting To The Nations” Tour With The Supervillains

It was only a matter of time that Authority Zero was going to announce a bunch of tour dates since they just released their awesome new album Broadcasting To The Nations. They will be touring with their friends The Supervillains and the tour kicks off in Tucson, AZ at the Rock on August 3rd. On August 31st, they will be playing in Brooklyn at the Knitting Factory.



The band also premiered a new music video the other day:



Tour Dates:

Aug-3 Thu Tucson, AZ The Rock

Aug-4 Fri Las Vegas, NV Hogs & Heifers

Aug-5 Sat Prescott, AZ Lyzzards (Acoustic)

Aug-6 Sun Flagstaff, AZ Green Room

Aug-8 Tue Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

Aug-9 Wed Austin, TX Stubb’s Jr

Aug-11 Fri San Antonio, TX Jack’s

Aug-12 Sat Dallas, TX Gas Monkey

Aug-13 Sun Corpus Christi, TX House Of Rock

Aug-16 Wed Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

Aug-17 Thu Orlando, FL Social**

Aug-18 Fri Saint Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Aug-19 Sat West Palm Beach, FL Respectable Street Cafe

Aug-20 Sun Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits

Aug-22 Tue Atlanta, GA Masquerade Hell

Aug-23 Wed Wilmington, NC The Muse

Aug-24 Thu Ocracoke Island, NC Gaffer’s

Aug-25 Fri Virginia Beach, VA Shaka’s East Coast Surfing Championship**

Aug-26 Sat Washington, DC Song Byrd – Early Show

Aug-27 Sun Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

Aug-29 Tue Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Aug-31 Thu Brooklyn, NY Knitting Factory

Sep-1 Fri Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom

Sep-2 Sat Chicago, IL Reggies

Sep-3 Sun Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

Sep-5 Tue Omaha, NE Slowdown

Sep-7 Thu Denver, CO Summitt

Sep-8 Fri Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep

Sep-9 Sat Ft Collins, CO Hodi’s

**The Super Villains will not be on these shows