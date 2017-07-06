Authority Zero Announce “Broadcasting To The Nations” Tour With The Supervillains
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 6th, 2017
It was only a matter of time that Authority Zero was going to announce a bunch of tour dates since they just released their awesome new album Broadcasting To The Nations. They will be touring with their friends The Supervillains and the tour kicks off in Tucson, AZ at the Rock on August 3rd. On August 31st, they will be playing in Brooklyn at the Knitting Factory.
The band also premiered a new music video the other day:
Tour Dates:
Aug-3 Thu Tucson, AZ The Rock
Aug-4 Fri Las Vegas, NV Hogs & Heifers
Aug-5 Sat Prescott, AZ Lyzzards (Acoustic)
Aug-6 Sun Flagstaff, AZ Green Room
Aug-8 Tue Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
Aug-9 Wed Austin, TX Stubb’s Jr
Aug-11 Fri San Antonio, TX Jack’s
Aug-12 Sat Dallas, TX Gas Monkey
Aug-13 Sun Corpus Christi, TX House Of Rock
Aug-16 Wed Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
Aug-17 Thu Orlando, FL Social**
Aug-18 Fri Saint Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Aug-19 Sat West Palm Beach, FL Respectable Street Cafe
Aug-20 Sun Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits
Aug-22 Tue Atlanta, GA Masquerade Hell
Aug-23 Wed Wilmington, NC The Muse
Aug-24 Thu Ocracoke Island, NC Gaffer’s
Aug-25 Fri Virginia Beach, VA Shaka’s East Coast Surfing Championship**
Aug-26 Sat Washington, DC Song Byrd – Early Show
Aug-27 Sun Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie
Aug-29 Tue Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
Aug-31 Thu Brooklyn, NY Knitting Factory
Sep-1 Fri Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom
Sep-2 Sat Chicago, IL Reggies
Sep-3 Sun Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi
Sep-5 Tue Omaha, NE Slowdown
Sep-7 Thu Denver, CO Summitt
Sep-8 Fri Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep
Sep-9 Sat Ft Collins, CO Hodi’s
**The Super Villains will not be on these shows