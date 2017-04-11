Authority Zero’s Releasing their Sixth Full-Length Album On June 2nd!

Authority Zero will be releasing their 6th full-length album on June 2nd via Through Bird Attack Records. The album will be called Broadcasting to the Nations. Can’t wait to hear new tunes!



On June 3rd, the band will play at The Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ for their record release party! Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th and can be purchased here.

More details about the album and I’m sure upcoming tour dates will be announced soon on AZ’s Facebook page.