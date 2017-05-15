Bad Suns Announce “Love Like Revenge” Fall Tour

One band I have gotten into recently is Bad Suns from California. Their new album Disappear Here is really good and I’m looking forward to seeing them perform live. They will be performing at Irving Plaza on October 28th in NYC. Pre-sale starts tomorrow Tuesday, 16th.



Outskirts Of Paradise Summer Headline Tour

May

28th Napa Valley, Ca – Bottlerock Festival (Sold Out Festival)

30th Fresno, Ca – Strummer’s ^ (Sold Out)

31st Santa Barbara, Ca – Velvet Jones ^ (Sold Out)

June

2nd Santa Fe, Nm – Meow Wolf ^ (Sold Out)

4th Houston, Tx – Free Press Summer Festival

6th Tulsa, Ok – Vanguard ^ (Sold Out)

7th St. Louis, Mo – The Ready Room ^

9th Columbus, Oh – A&R Bar ^ (Sold Out)

10th Manchester, Tn – Bonnaroo Festival

12th Kansas City, Mo – Record Bar ^

14th Boulder, Co – Boulder Theater ^

16th Los Angeles, Ca – Fonda Theatre ^ (Sold Out)

17th San Diego, Ca – Observatory ^ (Sold Out)

23rd Los Angeles, Ca – Fonda Theatre ^^

Love Like Revenge Fall Headline Tour

October

11th San Francisco, Ca – Great American Music Hall

13th Portland, Or – Wonder Ballroom

14th Vancouver, Bc – Fortune

15th Seattle, Wa – The Showbox

18th Minneapolis, Mn – Cedar Cultural Center

20th Chicago, Il – Metro

21st Detroit, Mi – St. Andrews Music Hall

23rd Buffalo, Ny – Waiting Room

24th Montreal, Qc – La Sala Rossa

25th South Burlington, Vt – Higher Ground

27th Boston, Ma – Paradise

28th New York, Ny – Irving Plaza

29th Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

31st Nashville, Tn – Marathon Music Works

November

1st Birmingham, Al – Saturn

3rd Orlando, Fl – Beacham Theatre

4th Ft. Lauderdale, Fl – Culture Room

6th New Orleans, La – One Eyed Jacks

9th Austin, Tx – The Mohawk

10th Dallas, Tx – South Side Music Hall

12th Denver, Co – Gothic Theatre

14th Phoenix, Az – Press Room

15th Las Vegas, Nv – Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel

^ – With Hunny

^^ – With The Chain Gang Of 1974

A full list of tour dates and presale info can be found below, and all tickets can be purchased HERE.