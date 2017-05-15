Bad Suns Announce “Love Like Revenge” Fall Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 15th, 2017
One band I have gotten into recently is Bad Suns from California. Their new album Disappear Here is really good and I’m looking forward to seeing them perform live. They will be performing at Irving Plaza on October 28th in NYC. Pre-sale starts tomorrow Tuesday, 16th.
Outskirts Of Paradise Summer Headline Tour
May
28th Napa Valley, Ca – Bottlerock Festival (Sold Out Festival)
30th Fresno, Ca – Strummer’s ^ (Sold Out)
31st Santa Barbara, Ca – Velvet Jones ^ (Sold Out)
June
2nd Santa Fe, Nm – Meow Wolf ^ (Sold Out)
4th Houston, Tx – Free Press Summer Festival
6th Tulsa, Ok – Vanguard ^ (Sold Out)
7th St. Louis, Mo – The Ready Room ^
9th Columbus, Oh – A&R Bar ^ (Sold Out)
10th Manchester, Tn – Bonnaroo Festival
12th Kansas City, Mo – Record Bar ^
14th Boulder, Co – Boulder Theater ^
16th Los Angeles, Ca – Fonda Theatre ^ (Sold Out)
17th San Diego, Ca – Observatory ^ (Sold Out)
23rd Los Angeles, Ca – Fonda Theatre ^^
Love Like Revenge Fall Headline Tour
October
11th San Francisco, Ca – Great American Music Hall
13th Portland, Or – Wonder Ballroom
14th Vancouver, Bc – Fortune
15th Seattle, Wa – The Showbox
18th Minneapolis, Mn – Cedar Cultural Center
20th Chicago, Il – Metro
21st Detroit, Mi – St. Andrews Music Hall
23rd Buffalo, Ny – Waiting Room
24th Montreal, Qc – La Sala Rossa
25th South Burlington, Vt – Higher Ground
27th Boston, Ma – Paradise
28th New York, Ny – Irving Plaza
29th Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
31st Nashville, Tn – Marathon Music Works
November
1st Birmingham, Al – Saturn
3rd Orlando, Fl – Beacham Theatre
4th Ft. Lauderdale, Fl – Culture Room
6th New Orleans, La – One Eyed Jacks
9th Austin, Tx – The Mohawk
10th Dallas, Tx – South Side Music Hall
12th Denver, Co – Gothic Theatre
14th Phoenix, Az – Press Room
15th Las Vegas, Nv – Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel
^ – With Hunny
^^ – With The Chain Gang Of 1974
A full list of tour dates and presale info can be found below, and all tickets can be purchased HERE.