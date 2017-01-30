Bad Suns Announce “Outskirts Of Paradise” Tour

Bad Suns have announced “Outskirts Of Paradise” Tour for this Summer, as well as other dates before the Summer. The band is still plugging their second album, Disappear Here and will be playing across North America with support from HUNNY. A full list of dates can be found below (no NYC area shows yet).



Pre-sale tickets are starting tomorrow:

Artist Presale: Tuesday, January 31 @ 10am local (password: BUENALUNA)

Spotify Presale: Wednesday, February 1 @ 10am local (password: HEARTBREAKER)

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Tour Dates:

February

28th Salt Lake City, Ut – In The Venue ^

March

2nd Omaha, Ne – The Slowdown ^

4th Indianapolis, In – Deluxe ^

5th Milwaukee, Wi – The Rave Bar ^

6th Cleveland, Oh – Grog Shop ^

8th Toronto, On – Velvet Underground ^

9th Pittsburgh, Pa – Stage Ae ^

11th Baltimore, Md – Ottobar ^

12th Charlotte, Nc – Underground ^

14th Jacksonville, Fl – Jack Rabbits ^

15th Atlanta, Ga – The Loft ^

16th Baton Rouge, La – Spanish Moon ^

18th San Antonio, Tx – Paper Tiger ^

20th Tucson, Az – 191 Toole ^

May

28th Napa Valley, Ca – Bottlerock Festival

30th Fresno, Ca – Strummer’s ^^

31st Santa Barbara, Ca – Velvet Jones ^^

June

2nd Santa Fe, Nm – Meow Wolf ^^

6th Tulsa, Ok – Vanguard ^^

7th St. Louis, Mo – The Ready Room ^^

9th Columbus, Oh – A&R Bar ^^

10th Manchester, Tn – Bonnaroo Festival

12th Kansas City, Mo – Record Bar ^^

14th Boulder, Co – Fox Theatre ^^

16th Los Angeles, Ca – Fonda Theatre ^^

17th San Diego, Ca – Observatory ^^

^ – With From Indian Lakes

^^ – With Hunny