Booze & Glory Touring Around The Globe To Support New Album
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 26th, 2017
London street punk band Booze & Glory will embark this month on a year-long, worldwide tour in support of their newly released fourth studio album, Chapter IV, which is available now from Burning Heart Records. No East Coast USA dates (yet).
The excursion will kick off in a few short days in Germany and will carry the band to the U.S. and Mexico and on to Europe and Japan.
Liam Booze of the band commented about the album and tour:
“We just released Chapter IV, Our fourth studio album (first one on Burning Heart Records). We are very proud of the result and the new steps taken. We spent longer than we have previously writing and recording this album and now we have set sail on a worldwide tour. In May we embark on the first part of our USA tour in 2017, and are hitting up the West Coast, Texas & Mexico and ending it all with Punk Rock Bowling.”
Tour Dates:
April 28 – Magdeburg, Germany – Factory
April 29 – Schleiz, Germany – Fruhlingfest Der Oi Musik
May 12 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
May 13 – Portland, OR – Dante’s
May 15 – Reno, NV – Shea’s Tavern
May 16 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
May 17 – Fresno, CA – Strummers
May 18 – Ventura, CA – Garage
May 19 – Pomona, CA – Character’s
May 20 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar
May 21 – Atascadero, CA – Sweet Springs
May 23 – Lancaster, CA – The Horn Bar
May 24 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
May 26 – Tijuana, Mexico – YouRevolution
May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling Festival
May 30 – Tempe, AZ – Yucca Tap Room
June 1 – Houston, TX – Walter’s
June 2 – San Antonio, TX – Korova
June 3 – Dallas, TX – Three Links
June 16 – Clisson, France – Hellfest
June 20 – Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans
June 21 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
June 22 – Grimsby, UK – Yardbirds
June 23 – Manchester, UK – Star and Garter
June 24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – Riverside
June 25 – Watford, UK – The Flag
July 1 – Goniadz, Poland – Rock Na Bagnie Festival
Aug 6 – Blackpool, UK – Rebellion Festival
Aug 10 – Alsfeld, Germany – Ehrlich & Laut Festival
Aug 11 – Dusseldorf, Germany – The Tube
Aug 18 – Vyskov, Czech Republic – Pod Paroe Festival
Aug 27 – Niedergorsdorf, Germany – Spirit Festival
Oct 12 – Fukouka Shi, Japan – Graf
Oct 13 – Osaka, Japan – Bronze
Oct 14 – Nagoya Shi, Japan – Club Upset
Oct 15 – Shinjuku, Japan – Loft
Nov 2 – Wroclaw, Poland – Stara Piwnica
Nov 3 – Rostock, Germany – Subculture Fight Festival
Nov 17 – Paris, France – Pena Festyare
Nov 18- Saint Brieuc, France – Ink Mas Party