Booze & Glory Touring Around The Globe To Support New Album

London street punk band Booze & Glory will embark this month on a year-long, worldwide tour in support of their newly released fourth studio album, Chapter IV, which is available now from Burning Heart Records. No East Coast USA dates (yet).



The excursion will kick off in a few short days in Germany and will carry the band to the U.S. and Mexico and on to Europe and Japan.

Liam Booze of the band commented about the album and tour:

“We just released Chapter IV, Our fourth studio album (first one on Burning Heart Records). We are very proud of the result and the new steps taken. We spent longer than we have previously writing and recording this album and now we have set sail on a worldwide tour. In May we embark on the first part of our USA tour in 2017, and are hitting up the West Coast, Texas & Mexico and ending it all with Punk Rock Bowling.”

Tour Dates:

April 28 – Magdeburg, Germany – Factory

April 29 – Schleiz, Germany – Fruhlingfest Der Oi Musik

May 12 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

May 13 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

May 15 – Reno, NV – Shea’s Tavern

May 16 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

May 17 – Fresno, CA – Strummers

May 18 – Ventura, CA – Garage

May 19 – Pomona, CA – Character’s

May 20 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

May 21 – Atascadero, CA – Sweet Springs

May 23 – Lancaster, CA – The Horn Bar

May 24 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

May 26 – Tijuana, Mexico – YouRevolution

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling Festival

May 30 – Tempe, AZ – Yucca Tap Room

June 1 – Houston, TX – Walter’s

June 2 – San Antonio, TX – Korova

June 3 – Dallas, TX – Three Links

June 16 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

June 20 – Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans

June 21 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

June 22 – Grimsby, UK – Yardbirds

June 23 – Manchester, UK – Star and Garter

June 24 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK – Riverside

June 25 – Watford, UK – The Flag

July 1 – Goniadz, Poland – Rock Na Bagnie Festival

Aug 6 – Blackpool, UK – Rebellion Festival

Aug 10 – Alsfeld, Germany – Ehrlich & Laut Festival

Aug 11 – Dusseldorf, Germany – The Tube

Aug 18 – Vyskov, Czech Republic – Pod Paroe Festival

Aug 27 – Niedergorsdorf, Germany – Spirit Festival

Oct 12 – Fukouka Shi, Japan – Graf

Oct 13 – Osaka, Japan – Bronze

Oct 14 – Nagoya Shi, Japan – Club Upset

Oct 15 – Shinjuku, Japan – Loft

Nov 2 – Wroclaw, Poland – Stara Piwnica

Nov 3 – Rostock, Germany – Subculture Fight Festival

Nov 17 – Paris, France – Pena Festyare

Nov 18- Saint Brieuc, France – Ink Mas Party