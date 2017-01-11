California Roots Music and Arts Festival Announced Third and Final Round of Artists

The 8th annual California Roots Music and Arts Festival that takes place at the historic Monterey County Fair and Event Center from May 26-28, 2017, announced its third and final round of artists completing their full lineup. Rebelution, Thievery Corporation, Matisyahu, Collie Buddz and others have been announced to the already impressive lineup.



Adding to the already impressive lineup of Nas, Dirty Heads, SOJA, Iration, Stick Figure, Jurassic 5 and more, is the recently GRAMMY nominated Rebelution, Thievery Corporation, Matisyahu, and Collie Buddz. Melding well into the environmentally conscious and sustainable nature of the festival is Rising Appalachia, who recently announced “The Slow Music Movement” designed to “to create and promote sustainable touring practices across the board.”

Rebelution frontman Eric Rachmany will have a busy weekend, as he will also be teaming up with Amp Live showcasing their Unified Highway project. Zach Deputy will also be adding his far-reaching talents and live looping abilities. Representing reggae on the east coast will be John Brown’s Body and Roots of Creation. Capping off the list is Beebs, LAW Records artist Darenots, LA-based Tyrone’s Jacket, and the Skank Roots Project, founded by DJ Skanks and Tribal Seeds’ E.N Young.

Three (3) day general advance tickets are currently on sale at http://californiarootsfestival.com/tickets and select Bay Area ticket outlets http://californiarootsfestival.com/ticket-outlets, with the availability of the 3 Day “Redwood Advance” passes.

Round Three Artist Line-Up Announcement:

Rebelution

Thievery Corporation

Matisyahu

Collie Buddz

Rising Appalachia

John Brown’s Body

Unified Highway

Zach Deputy

Roots Of Creation

Beebs

Darenots

Tyrone’s Jacket

Skanks Roots Project

“This past year has seen tremendous growth in our roots music scene, and we are proud that 2017’s lineup includes recent GRAMMY nominees Rebelution and SOJA. Showcasing hip hop icons like Nas and Jurassic 5, alongside the global electronic acts Thievery Corporation and Rising Appalachia takes our programming to a whole new level. With more art and announcements on the festival experience coming, we plan to embody the Monterey Pop Festival spirit as it celebrates its 50th anniversary,” states festival CoProducer Dan Sheehan.

FESTIVAL DETAILS:

The 8th Annual California Roots Music and Arts Festival

Dates: Friday, May 26, 2017 – Sunday May 28, 2017

Time: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm PDT

Venue: Monterey County Fair and Event Center

Address: 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, CA 93940

Admission: Varies (Purchase Link: http://californiarootsfestival.com/tickets)

Age restrictions: All Ages

Full Lineup: http://lineup.californiarootsfestival.com