Carbon Leaf Announce 2017 Tour Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on May 11th, 2017
Carbon Leaf have been touring here and there this year but will be stepping up the dates in the Fall. Some of the dates include another stop at Gramercy Theatre on November 17th in NYC, which they have played the last 2 years around that time. Hopefully I’ll be able to finally secure a babysitter and see one of my favorites play again.
Tickets will go on sale Friday. Carbon Leaf haven’t announced anything yet but I’m sure they will be announcing a new album soon. I know nothing, but just assuming something is in the works based on it’s been few years since their last full-length (2013’s Constellation Prize) of new material. They have been re-recording some of their older albums but I have a feeling new material is on the way! At least I hope.
Tour Dates
MAY
11 Atlanta, GA: City Winery Atlanta
12 Asheville, NC: The Grey Eagle
13 Charlotte, NC: Neighborhood Theatre
JUNE
3 Crownsville, MD: The Annapolis Irish Festival
24 Richmond, VA: Music at Maymont
AUGUST
30 Nashville, TN: 3rd & Lindsley Nashville
31 St. Louis, MO: Old Rock House
SEPTEMBER
1 Dallas, TX: House of Blues Dallas
2 Austin, TX: 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
4 Phoenix, AZ: Musical Instrument Museum – MIM
5 San Diego, CA: Casbah San Diego
6 West Hollywood, CA: The Roxy Theatre
7 San Francisco, CA: The Independent
8 Portland, OR: Mississippi Studios
9 Seattle, WA: The Crocodile
12 Spokane, WA: The Bartlett
13 Boise, ID: Knitting Factory [Boise]
14 Salt Lake City, UT: The State Room
15 Denver, CO: The Bluebird Theater
16 Kansas City, MO: recordBar
20 Spring Lake, MI: Seven Steps Up
21 Milwaukee, WI: Shank Hall
22 Chicago, IL: Lincoln Hall + Schubas
23 Minneapolis, MN: Fine Line Music Cafe
28 Indianapolis, IN: HI-FI Indy
29 Ann Arbor, MI: The Ark – Ann Arbor
30 Kent, OH: The Kent Stage
NOVEMBER
3 Charlottesville, VA: The Jefferson Theater
9 Ridgefield, CT: The Ridgefield Playhouse
10 Portland, ME: Port City Music Hall
11 S. Burlington, VT: Higher Ground
17 New York City, NY: The Gramercy Theatre
18 Cambridge, MA: The Sinclair
DECEMBER
1 Philadelphia, PA: World Cafe Live
2 Londonderry, NH: Tupelo Music Hall
8 Annapolis, MD: Rams Head On Stage
14 Alexandria, VA: The Birchmere
15 Alexandria, VA: The Birchmere