Carbon Leaf Announce 2017 Tour Dates

Carbon Leaf have been touring here and there this year but will be stepping up the dates in the Fall. Some of the dates include another stop at Gramercy Theatre on November 17th in NYC, which they have played the last 2 years around that time. Hopefully I’ll be able to finally secure a babysitter and see one of my favorites play again.



Tickets will go on sale Friday. Carbon Leaf haven’t announced anything yet but I’m sure they will be announcing a new album soon. I know nothing, but just assuming something is in the works based on it’s been few years since their last full-length (2013’s Constellation Prize) of new material. They have been re-recording some of their older albums but I have a feeling new material is on the way! At least I hope.

Tour Dates

MAY

11 Atlanta, GA: City Winery Atlanta

12 Asheville, NC: The Grey Eagle

13 Charlotte, NC: Neighborhood Theatre

JUNE

3 Crownsville, MD: The Annapolis Irish Festival

24 Richmond, VA: Music at Maymont

AUGUST

30 Nashville, TN: 3rd & Lindsley Nashville

31 St. Louis, MO: Old Rock House

SEPTEMBER

1 Dallas, TX: House of Blues Dallas

2 Austin, TX: 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

4 Phoenix, AZ: Musical Instrument Museum – MIM

5 San Diego, CA: Casbah San Diego

6 West Hollywood, CA: The Roxy Theatre

7 San Francisco, CA: The Independent

8 Portland, OR: Mississippi Studios

9 Seattle, WA: The Crocodile

12 Spokane, WA: The Bartlett

13 Boise, ID: Knitting Factory [Boise]

14 Salt Lake City, UT: The State Room

15 Denver, CO: The Bluebird Theater

16 Kansas City, MO: recordBar

20 Spring Lake, MI: Seven Steps Up

21 Milwaukee, WI: Shank Hall

22 Chicago, IL: Lincoln Hall + Schubas

23 Minneapolis, MN: Fine Line Music Cafe

28 Indianapolis, IN: HI-FI Indy

29 Ann Arbor, MI: The Ark – Ann Arbor

30 Kent, OH: The Kent Stage

NOVEMBER

3 Charlottesville, VA: The Jefferson Theater

9 Ridgefield, CT: The Ridgefield Playhouse

10 Portland, ME: Port City Music Hall

11 S. Burlington, VT: Higher Ground

17 New York City, NY: The Gramercy Theatre

18 Cambridge, MA: The Sinclair

DECEMBER

1 Philadelphia, PA: World Cafe Live

2 Londonderry, NH: Tupelo Music Hall

8 Annapolis, MD: Rams Head On Stage

14 Alexandria, VA: The Birchmere

15 Alexandria, VA: The Birchmere