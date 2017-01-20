Carbon Leaf Announce Spring East Coast Tour Dates

Carbon Leaf have announced Spring East Coast tour dates, including The Rock Boat next month and DC’s Shamrock Fest on March 11th. After that, the Richmond, Virginia folk rock band will travel up and down the East Coast for some rockin’ and sit-down/intimate shows including a stop at City Winery in NYC on April 21st. On April 12th, they will play Daryl’s House Club in Pawling, NY as well.



You can now get the re-released/re-recorded Nothing Rhymes With Woman album here. Be sure to check out the band’s Facebook page for more announcements and stuff like that.

Tour Dates

Feb 8: Charleston, SC – The Charleston Pour House

Feb 9: Orlando, FL – The Social

Feb 10-15: Tampa, FL – The Rock Boat 17

March 11: Washington, DC – Shamrockfest

April 7: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

April 8: Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

April 12: Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House Club

April 13: Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre

April 14: Wilmington, DE – World Cafe Live At The Queen

April 15: Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

April 20: Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe

April 21: New York, NY – City Winery Nyc

April 22: Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

April 27: Fall River, MA – Narrows Center For The Arts – Music That Matters – Art That Inspires

April 28: Rockport, MA – Shalin Liu-Center

April 29: Ogunquit, ME – Jonathan’s Ogunquit

April 30: Tba

May 4: Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse Ftc

May 5: Plymouth, NH – Flying Monkey Movie House & Performance Center

May 6: Natick, MA – The Center For Arts Natick (Tcan)

May 11: Atlanta, GA – City Winery Atlanta

May 12: Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 13: Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre