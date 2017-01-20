Carbon Leaf Announce Spring East Coast Tour Dates
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 20th, 2017
Carbon Leaf have announced Spring East Coast tour dates, including The Rock Boat next month and DC’s Shamrock Fest on March 11th. After that, the Richmond, Virginia folk rock band will travel up and down the East Coast for some rockin’ and sit-down/intimate shows including a stop at City Winery in NYC on April 21st. On April 12th, they will play Daryl’s House Club in Pawling, NY as well.
You can now get the re-released/re-recorded Nothing Rhymes With Woman album here. Be sure to check out the band’s Facebook page for more announcements and stuff like that.
Tour Dates
Feb 8: Charleston, SC – The Charleston Pour House
Feb 9: Orlando, FL – The Social
Feb 10-15: Tampa, FL – The Rock Boat 17
March 11: Washington, DC – Shamrockfest
April 7: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
April 8: Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center
April 12: Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House Club
April 13: Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre
April 14: Wilmington, DE – World Cafe Live At The Queen
April 15: Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
April 20: Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe
April 21: New York, NY – City Winery Nyc
April 22: Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater
April 27: Fall River, MA – Narrows Center For The Arts – Music That Matters – Art That Inspires
April 28: Rockport, MA – Shalin Liu-Center
April 29: Ogunquit, ME – Jonathan’s Ogunquit
April 30: Tba
May 4: Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse Ftc
May 5: Plymouth, NH – Flying Monkey Movie House & Performance Center
May 6: Natick, MA – The Center For Arts Natick (Tcan)
May 11: Atlanta, GA – City Winery Atlanta
May 12: Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 13: Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre