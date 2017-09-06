Charles Bradley Cancels All Tour Dates Due to Cancer
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 6th, 2017
Not happy news – Charles Bradley’s cancer has returned and it be cancelling all tour dates to focus on treatment and recovery. He was supposed to be playing September 9th in Brooklyn but like that one and everything else, those dates are now cancelled. Beat that Cancer Charles! #FuckCancer
From his Facebook page:
Dear Fans, Charles Bradley has announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates due to illness.
As you may have known, Charles was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and, after undergoing treatment and beating it, he returned to the road this past spring. He began to feel run down during recent tour dates and learned that his cancer spread to his liver, though hasn’t returned to his stomach. He will be taking time off to focus on treatment and recovery.
“I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true. When I come back, I’ll come back strong, with God’s love. With God’s will, I’ll be back soon.” – Charles Bradley
ALL CANCELLED TOUR DATES
Sep 08 Uncasville, CT – The Wolf Den
Sep 09 Brooklyn, NY – OctFest
Sep 13 Buenos Aires, Argentina – NICETO Club
Sep 15 Sao Paulo, Brazil – SESC Pompeia Choperia
Sep 16 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio 2017
Sep 22 Cincinnati, OH – Midpoint Kickoff @ Memorial Hall
Sep 23 Chicago, IL – Goose Island 312 Block Party
Sep 28 St. Paul, MN – MPR @ Fitzgerald’s
Sep 29 Lincoln, NE – Lincoln Calling
Oct 01 Long Beach, CA – Music Tastes Good Festival
Oct 07 Santa Barbara, CA – SB Polo & Wine Festival
Oct 20 Halifax, Nova Scotia – Halifax Pop Explosion
Oct 25 Lafayette, LA – Acadiana Center For The Arts
Oct 26 Baton Rouge, LA – Manship Theatre
Oct 28 Suwanne Park, FL – Hulaween Festival
Oct 29 New Orleans, Louisiana – Voodoo Festival
Nov 10 McDade, TX – Sounds On Sound Festival
Nov 11 Cocoa Beach, FL – Rootfire Festival
Nov 21 Paris, France – La Cigale
Nov 23 Porto, Portugal – Coliseu du Porto
Nov 24 Vigo, Spain – Superbock Underfest Vigo
Nov 25 Lisbon, Portugal – Mexefest Festival at Coliseu de Lisboa
Nov 28 Berlin, Germany – Astra
Nov 29 München, Germany – Muffathalle
Nov 30 Köln, Germany – Live Music Hall
Dec 02 Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36
Dec 03 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
Dec 05 Amsterdam, Holland – Paradiso
Dec 06 Nijmegen, Holland – Doornroosje
Dec 08 Rotterdam, Holland – Annabel
Dec 09 Tilburg, Holland – 013 Popcentrum
Dec 10 Groningen, Holland – Oosterpoort
Dec 12 Zurich, Switzerland – Kauflauten
Dec 15 London, England – O2 Forum
Dec 16 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
Dec 29 Vancouver, BC – The Commodore
Dec 31 Broomfield, CO – 1st Bank Center (w/ My Morning Jacket)