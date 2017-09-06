Charles Bradley Cancels All Tour Dates Due to Cancer

Not happy news – Charles Bradley’s cancer has returned and it be cancelling all tour dates to focus on treatment and recovery. He was supposed to be playing September 9th in Brooklyn but like that one and everything else, those dates are now cancelled. Beat that Cancer Charles! #FuckCancer



From his Facebook page:

Dear Fans, Charles Bradley has announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates due to illness. As you may have known, Charles was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and, after undergoing treatment and beating it, he returned to the road this past spring. He began to feel run down during recent tour dates and learned that his cancer spread to his liver, though hasn’t returned to his stomach. He will be taking time off to focus on treatment and recovery. “I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true. When I come back, I’ll come back strong, with God’s love. With God’s will, I’ll be back soon.” – Charles Bradley

