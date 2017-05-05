Chronixx Announces 2017 U.S. Summer Tour

Chronixx will be returning to the states From July 5th-9th and will perform along the U.S. East Coast in support of his upcoming debut Chronology. He will be performing at Stone Pony in Asbury Park on July 5th and at Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park on July 8th. Tickets on sale now at chronixxmusic.com.



NYC fans are in for a treat. Following his three sold-out shows in the city this spring, the summer tour run includes a free concert at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park for BRIC’S annual Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on July 8th.

This will be Chronixx’s second free show in NYC, following his 2014 Central Park SummerStage concert when Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger sat stageside to witness the rising star.

Throughout May, the reggae star continues to take Chronology worldwide and will tour the UK until the end of the month. In mid-June, he heads to Northern California for the annual Sierra Nevada World Music Festival.

U.S. Chronology Summer Tour Dates

Wed. 7.5 in Asbury Park @ Stone Pony

Thu. 7.6 in Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist

Fri. 7.7 in Matunuck, RI @ Ocean Mist

Sat. 7.8 in Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park (Celebrate Brooklyn)

Sun 7.9 in Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

Full for list tour of dates visit http://www.chronixxmusic.com/#live.