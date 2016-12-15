Chronixx Announces New Album Title & 2017 USA Tour

Chronixx has announced his debut full-length album title will be named Chronology. Um, didn’t he release an album Dread & Terrible in 2014 with a bunch of songs on it? Is that not a full length album? Regardless, Chronixx is releasing a new album and will be doing an extensive tour in the Spring. He will be playing Irving Plaza in NYC on March 4th and on April 30th, will play in Huntington, NY at The Paramount.



This year alone, Chronixx & Zincfence Redemption Band headlined tours in Africa, Japan, Europe and North America and rocked major festival shows like Coachella (USA), Austin City Limits (USA), Lovebox (UK) and One Love (Italy) as well as supported the iconic UK rock band Stone Roses at Manchester City Football Club’s Etihad Stadium.

In 2017, the 24-year-old singer and his band expand on this success, kicking off their massive North American tour on March 2 in support of Chronixx’s first full length album Chronology (slated for an early 2017 release). The Chronology Tour spans 39 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday December 14, 2016.

Chronixx reveals his first visual “Majesty” from Chronology. The song, a beautiful interpretation of Otis Gayle’s 1971 Studio One classic “I’ll Be Around” (originally sung by the ’70s soul group The Spinners), is also featured on Chronixx’s most recent mixtape Roots and Chalice curated by NYC’s Federation Sound.

“Majesty is about a spiritual vibration, the divinity within the woman and the balance that can be found within I&I. It’s celebrating that union,” explains Chronixx. In the visual, directed by Chronixx and Che Kothari, the singer serenades his love in a dreamy scenario, set on Jamaica’s lush north coastal property Strawberry Fields Together in Robin’s Bay, St. Mary.

Chronixx & Zincfence Redemption – Chronology North American Tour

3-02 In New Haven, Ct @ Toad’s Place

3-03 In Boston, Ma @ Paradise Rock Club

3-04 In New York, Ny @ Irving Plaza

3-07 In Detroit, Mi @ El Club

3-09 In Louisville, Ky @ Mercury Ballroom

3-10 In Columbus, Oh @ Al Rosa Villa

3-11 In Chicago, Il @ Metro

3-14 In Lawrence, Ks @ Granada Theater

3-15 In Denver, Co @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3-17 In Seattle, Wa @ The Showbox

3-18 In Vancouver, Bc @ Commodore Ballroom

3-19 In Portland, Or @ Wonder Ballroom

3-21 In Sacramento, Ca @ Ace Of Spades

3-23 In San Francisco, Ca @ The Fillmore

3-24 In Redway, Ca @ Mateel Community Center

3-25 In Santa Cruz, Ca @ The Catalyst

3-26 In Reno, Nv @ Whitney Peak Hotel – Cargo Concert Hall

3-28 In Fresno, Ca @ Strummer’s

3-31 In Santa Ana, Ca @ The Observatory

4-01 In Los Angeles, Ca @ The Fonda Theatre

4-02 In Solana Beach, Ca @ Belly Up

4-04 In Tempe, Az @ Club Red

4-05 In Albuquerque, Nm @ Sunshine Theater

4-07 In Houston, Tx @Warehouse Live – Ballroom

4-08 In Dallas, Tx @ Trees

4-09 In Austin, Tx @ Euphoria Camping And Music Festival

4-10 In New Orleans @ Republic

4-13 In Ft. Lauderdale, Fl @ Revolution

4-14 In Jacksonville, Fl @ Mavericks At The Landing

4-15 In Atlanta, Ga @ Masquerade

4-16 In Asheville, Nc @ The Orange Peel

4-18 In Carrboro, Nc @ Cat’s Cradle

4-19 In Norfolk, Va @ The Norva

4-20 In Silver Springs, Md @ The Fillmore

4-21 In Philadelphia, Pa @ Theatre Of Living Arts (Tla)

4-26 In Montreal, Quebec @ L’olympia

4-27 In London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

4-28 In Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel Complex

4-30 In Huntington, Ny @ The Paramount