Cymbals Eat Guitars Touring With Pixies

Cymbals Eat Guitars will be touring with Pixies in May which includes two stops in NYC at Webster Hall on May 24th and on May 25th, at the newly opened Brooklyn venue Brooklyn Steel.



Cymbals Eat Guitars most recent album ‘Pretty Years’ was released back in September so you’ll probably hear some songs from that album.

Tour Dates

05-09 Richmond, VA – The National

05-11 Durham, NC – Durham PAC

05-12-14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05-16 Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

05-19-20 Boston, MA – House of Blues

05-21 Boston, MA – Paradise

05-23 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

05-24 New York, NY – Webster Hall

05-26 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel