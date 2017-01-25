Cymbals Eat Guitars Touring With Pixies
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 25th, 2017
Cymbals Eat Guitars will be touring with Pixies in May which includes two stops in NYC at Webster Hall on May 24th and on May 25th, at the newly opened Brooklyn venue Brooklyn Steel.
Cymbals Eat Guitars most recent album ‘Pretty Years’ was released back in September so you’ll probably hear some songs from that album.
Tour Dates
05-09 Richmond, VA – The National
05-11 Durham, NC – Durham PAC
05-12-14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05-16 Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre
05-19-20 Boston, MA – House of Blues
05-21 Boston, MA – Paradise
05-23 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
05-24 New York, NY – Webster Hall
05-26 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel