Dave Franklin Of NJHC Band Vision Has Died

Dave Vision, a.k.a Dave Franklin of the NJ Hardcore band Vision has passed away today. Not sure what the cause was but the HC scene has lost another musician. I saw Vision a few times, either in NJ or in PA at Sea Sea’s. They were always a fast, energetic band to see. I know I have some pictures of them but they are probably buried in pile of other photos.



The news was confirmed by NYHC legends Sick Of It All:



Other Hardcore and punk bands paid tribute to Dave Vision when they heard the news:

Rest in peace Dave Franklin of the band Vision💔 — al barr (@neverfal_) January 5, 2017

Rest In Peace Dave Franklin #Vision — Billy Biohazard (@billybiohazard) January 6, 2017

I JUST HEARD THAT MY FRIEND DAVE VISION HAS PASSED AWAY TODAY. I AM SHOCKED & I AM GONNA CRY. YOU WILL BE MISSED MY BROTHER!!! — LORD EZEC (@DannyDiablo) January 6, 2017

RIP Dave Franklin..NJ Legend #Vision — Man Overboard (@ManOverboardNJ) January 6, 2017

Here’s some music from Vision: