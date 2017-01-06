Dave Franklin Of NJHC Band Vision Has Died
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 6th, 2017
Dave Vision, a.k.a Dave Franklin of the NJ Hardcore band Vision has passed away today. Not sure what the cause was but the HC scene has lost another musician. I saw Vision a few times, either in NJ or in PA at Sea Sea’s. They were always a fast, energetic band to see. I know I have some pictures of them but they are probably buried in pile of other photos.
The news was confirmed by NYHC legends Sick Of It All:
Other Hardcore and punk bands paid tribute to Dave Vision when they heard the news:
Rest in peace Dave Franklin of the band Vision💔
Rest In Peace Dave Franklin #Vision
I JUST HEARD THAT MY FRIEND DAVE VISION HAS PASSED AWAY TODAY. I AM SHOCKED & I AM GONNA CRY. YOU WILL BE MISSED MY BROTHER!!!
RIP Dave Franklin..NJ Legend #Vision
Here’s some music from Vision: