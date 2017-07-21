Decent Criminal Sign with Dodgeball Records

Decent Criminal have signed with Dodgeball Records, the newly founded record label started by Showoff frontman Chris Messer, his wife Dani and Mike Felumlee of Smoking Popes. The band record label debut, Bloom, will be released October 13th with pre-orders (including vinyl) launching on September 29th at www.DodgeballRecords.com.



Listen to one of their new songs “Deviant” below:

Tristan Martinez frontman/guitarist says, “We’re super excited to be a part of the Dodgeball team! We feel fortunate to have met such great, like-minded people. It was an easy decision to sign with Dodgeball when we were presented with this opportunity.” Felumlee says ” I was first turned onto Decent Criminal when they came to my studio for a Live from The Rock Room session. The band sounded great in the room and they were all super nice guys. When I joined Dodgeball Records, they were one of the first bands I thought we should try to sign. When Chris and I first listened to their upcoming record, we were both blown away immediately. I’m excited and honored that we get to release this record later this year!” While blending elements reminiscent of 90’s alternative, garage rock, surf punk and power-pop, DECENT CRIMINAL, offer catchy, upbeat songs that mercilessly collide with abrasive and often melancholy undertones, to bring forth a style that’s playfully compatible while still feeling inadvertently raw. After the release of their self-titled record in 2016 and tons of touring, DECENT CRIMINAL is preparing to release their follow up record “Bloom” in October of 2017.

Tracklisting:

01 Neurotic

02 Deviant

03 Cold

04 Void

05 Still

06 Expectations

07 Waver

08 Pretender

09 Iron

10 Melt