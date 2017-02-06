Deftones and Rise Against Touring Together This Summer

Deftones and Rise Against have announced a tour together that will take place in the Summer time. The tour kicks off on June 9th in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. On June 13th, they will be playing at Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY.



Thrice & Three Trapped Tigers will be playing on 10 shows (June 9 – 23) & Frank Iero and The Patience on 11 shows (June 24 – July 9).

Check out Deftones and Rise Against on Facebook for further details.

Tour Dates:

6-9 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6-10 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill

6-11 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6-13 Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

6-16 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6-17 Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

6-18 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

6-20 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

6-22 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6-23 Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater

6-24 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheater

6-26 The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6-27 Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

6-28 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

6-30 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

7-01 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

7-03 Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7-06 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

7-07 Chula Vista, CA – Sleep Train Amphitheatre

7-08 Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

7-09 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion