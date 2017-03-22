Derv Gordon of The Equals Performing At WFMU’s Monty Hall on May 19th

Derv Gordon of the Equals will be performing for the first time on the East Coast at WFMU’s Monty Hall in Jersey City, NJ on May 19th. He will be backed by Oakland’s So What. Baby shakes will be opening the show; tickets are 20 bucks which you can get here. Perhaps I’ll see my first show at Monty Hall since it’s just up the road where I live. Will be nice to just walk to a show for a change.



You might know the music from UK Rock band The Equals. In fact, if you’re reading this site you’ve probably heard their music from the band itself or from other popular bands. They are most know for the huge single “Baby Come Back,” which I knew from Desmond Dekker covering it. The Clash and Willie Nile covered their “Police On My Back” song. Even The Business’ covered or altered their song “Viva Bobby Joe” into “Viva Bobby Moore.” “Black Skin Blue Eyed Boys,” “Laurel & Hardy” and “Michael and the Slipper Tree” are some other hits you might know as well. Plus, one of the founding members was Eddy Grant who did “Electric Avenue.”

If you’re not familiar with Derv Gordon and The Equals, now’s a good chance to see him perform! Besides the Jersey City show, the next day he will be playing in Brooklyn at Baby’s All Right with Daddy Long Legs.

My buddy Marc Wasserman of Marco On The Bass did an excellent interview with Derv recently, which you can listen to here.