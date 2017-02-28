Dirty Heads Announce U.S. Tour

Dirty Heads have announced a summer tour across the U.S. with stops in Brooklyn, Boston, Santa Barbara and Dallas—full tour routing enclosed. SOJA will be joining the band as co-headliners. Pre-sale begins tomorrow (March 1 at 10am local time) followed but Spotify and local presales on Thursday, March 2 at 10am local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 3 at 10am local time. For more information, visit DirtyHeads.com/tour.



Dirty Heads have released their new EP Dessert, out Nnow via Five Seven Music. Recorded with producers Rome Ramirez and Da Internz during the making of their 2016 self-titled 5th studio album, the EP stimulates an eclectic palate with the four previously unreleased tracks—Track listing enclosed. Listen to Dessert on Spotify.

COMPLETE TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE

Sun 3/5 St. Petersburg, FL Reggae Rise Up

Fri 4/21 Atlanta, GA Sweetwater 420 Festival

Sat 4/22 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

Fri 4/28 Tuscon, AZ Pima County Fair

Sat 5/6 Sunfest West Palm Beach, FL

Sun 5/21 Honolulu Ekiden Honolulu, HI

& Music Festival

Sat 5/27 Napa, CA BottleRock

Sun 5/28 Monterey, CA California Roots Music & Arts Festival

Co-headline dates with SOJA

Fri 6/9 Cocoa, FL Riverfront Park

Sat 6/10 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sun 6/11 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Tue 6/13 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed 6/14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Fri 6/16 Richmond, VA Classic Amphitheatre

Sat 6/17 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony

Sun 6/18 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Tue 6/20 Utica, NY Saranac Brewery

Thu 6/22 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

Fri 6/23 Brooklyn, NY Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

Sat 6/24 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

Sun 6/25 Milton, DE Hudson Fields

Tue 6/27 Bethlehem, PA MusikFest Bethlehem Levitt Pavilion

Wed 6/28 Pittsburgh, PA Highmark Stadium

Thu 6/29 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sat 7/1 Minneapolis, MN Cabooze Outdoors

Sun 7/2 Kansas City, MO CrossroadsKC

Thu 7/6 Salt Lake City, UT Cultural Event Center

Fri 7/7 Nampa, ID Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sat 7/8 Redmond, WA Marymoor Amphitheater *on sale 3/2

Sun 7/9 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

Tue 7/11 Sonoma, CA SOMO Village Event Center

Thu 7/13 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

Fri 7/14 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Sat 7/15 Las Vegas, NV The Beach at Mandalay Bay Hotel *on sale 3/14

Sun 7/16 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

Wed 7/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri 7/21 Austin, TX Statesman Skyline Theater at The Long Center

Sat 7/22 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Sun 7/23 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

VIP TICKET PACKAGE FOR CO-HEADLINE TOUR:

(1) Premium Reserved Ticket in The First (10) Rows -OR- One (1) General Admission Pit Ticket, With Early Entry

Meet & Greet / Photo Opportunity with Dirty Heads

Access to An Exclusive Pre-Show Q&A with Dirty Heads

One (1) Limited-Edition Dirty Heads Poster, Signed by The Band

One (1) Dirty Heads Merchandise Gift, Exclusively for VIP Guests

One (1) Commemorative Laminate and Lanyard

On-Site Experience Host