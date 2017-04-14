Easy Star All Stars Announces Summer West Coast Tour Dates

Easy Star All-Stars have announced Summer West coast tour dates, which will kick off at California Roots Music and Arts Festival at the Monterey Fairgrounds. It will be the band’s first ever appearance at the Festival. The tour will run through late June as the band returns to reggae-friendly cities across the West Coast and Mountains. Supporting acts include The Late Ones and The Elovators.



The pioneering reggae band has made quite a name for itself with reggae covers of full albums by legendary acts Pink Floyd, Radiohead, The Beatles, and Michael Jackson, , as well as its own original material from its decade plus as a recording act. . All of the band’s albums have peaked within the Top 5 on the Billboard Reggae Charts, including Lonely Hearts Dub Band and Thrillah each clinching the #1 spot, and Dub Side of the Moon staying on the reggae chart for over 7 years. The band is gearing up to head into the studio later this year to follow up on Thrillah with a new tribute album, but the specific album theySummer will start a little early this year with the Easy Star All-Stars kicking off their West Coast Tour 2017 at the legendary Monterey Fairgrounds, as the band’s first ever appearance at the California Roots Music and Arts Festival marks the first show on a 16-stop outing. The tour will run through late June as the band returns to reggae-friendly cities across the West Coast and Mountains. Supporting acts include The Late Ones and The Elovators.

The pioneering reggae band has made quite a name for itself with reggae covers of full albums by legendary acts Pink Floyd, Radiohead, The Beatles, and Michael Jackson, , as well as its own original material from its decade plus as a recording act. . All of the band’s albums have peaked within the Top 5 on the Billboard Reggae Charts, including Lonely Hearts Dub Band and Thrillah each clinching the #1 spot, and Dub Side of the Moon staying on the reggae chart for over 7 years. The band is gearing up to are paying tribute to has not yet been revealed.

The shows will be the first of the year for the All-Stars, who spent 2016 touring around the world with shows across Europe and America celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the acclaimed Radiodread release.

Tour Dates:

May 27 – California Roots 2017 – Monterey, CA*

May 28 – Romano’s Concert Lounge – Riverside, CA*

May 29 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA#

May 31 – Saint Rocke – Hermosa Beach, CA

June 1 – Belly Up Tavern – Solana Beach, CA#

June 2 – Velvet Jones – Santa Barbara, CA

June 3 – Summer Arts & Music Festival – Garberville, CA*

June 4 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

June 5 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

June 7 – Fox Theater – Boulder, CO

June 8 – Gothic Theater – Englewood, CO

June 9 – The State Room – Salt Lake City, UT

June 10 – World Village Festival – Boise, ID#

June 23 – Nectar Lounge – Seattle, WA*

June 24 – Tall Tree Music Festival – Port Renfrew, BC, CAN*

June 25 – Star Theater – Portland, OR*

*= no Late Ones, no Elovators # = no Late Ones