English Beat Joins Retro Futura Tour

As UK’s legendary ska/punk/pop/soul band ENGLISH BEAT readies Here We Go Love (its first album of new material in over three decades for release this year), Dave Wakeling and band are currently on the road, touring the US. They have also announced that they will be joining Howard Jones, Men Without Hats, Paul Young, Modern English, and Katrina of Katrina and the Waves (with Annabella of Bow Wow Wow filling in for Paul Young on a handful of dates) for the RETRO FUTURA TOUR. (tour dates below)

Appropriately called “a singer-songwriter as savagely witty as Elvis Costello” by Rolling Stone, Wakeling has been at the forefront of Ska’s Second Wave which propelled peers like The Specials, Madness and The Selector throughout the 80s into the 90s and continues today. “The Beat are one of the most underrated bands of all time,” wrote respected writing legend Simon Price for The Quietus, “and Dave Wakeling ought to be spoken of in the same breath as Weller and Strummer in the post-punk pantheon of heroes.”

The English Beat’s irresistible blend of Pop, Soul, Ska and Punk made them one of the most undeniable breakout stars throughout the last three decades and have had their music covered by such musical luminaries as Elvis Costello, Pete Townshend, and Eddie Vedder, among many others. Compared to other UK Ska acts who found fame in the 80s, Paste Magazine called them “the most ambitious” and The Wall Street Journal said “the English Beat had the best chops.” Originally breaking up in the late 80s, Wakeling formed General Public who continued their mainstream takeover with massive international singles like “Tenderness”, “Never You Done That”, “Hot You’re Cool” and a cover of Staple Singers’ “I’ll Take You There.” Proving Wakeling’s undeniable songwriting as well has his longevity in the industry, national retail chain Target featured “Tenderness” in a TV commercial campaign and Hanna Barbera’s wildly popular cartoon Scooby Doo featured the band’s music in a recent episode.