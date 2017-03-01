Face To Face Announce New 7″ and Tour Dates

Face to Face have announced that they will be releasing a new 7″, Say What You Want, on May 5th via Fat Wreck Chords. They also will be touring parts of the country in May and June. One of the stops will be at the Knitting Factory in NYC on May 11th. The tour will feature Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Counterpunch and The Attack on some dates. Tickets went on sale today.



In 2016, face to face kicked off their 25th anniversary with a bang! They reunited with FAT for their ninth album, Protection, and then released remastered editions of their classic first three albums, long out of print on vinyl. 2017 is shaping up to be another exciting year for face to face fans. On May 5th, we’ll be releasing a new 7”, Say What You Want, a double A-side single containing a previously unreleased song from the Protection sessions called “I, Me, Mine.” This song is a classic single track—an absolute barnburner—that just didn’t fit the vibe of the Protection album. Additionally, face to face has decided to return to their roots with an intimate North American tour. Billed as “Econolive 17,” the tour will see the band hit smaller clubs across the nation, with lots of special fan opportunities.

Trever Keith elaborates, “20 years ago, we jumped in a van and performed in very small clubs across the U.S. on a tour we called ‘Econolive.’ This May, we are setting out to recreate this experience with ‘Econolive 17.’ This tour is all about getting up close and personal with our fans in a way we haven’t done for a couple of decades. There’s nothing quite like punk rock shows in a small club. You get the energy, volume, and sweat all in your face. You can’t help but be a part of the action. The tour celebrates the release (May 5th) of the seven-inch single for ‘Say What You Want’ from the record Protection.”

As part of the Econolive 17 Tour, they will offer VIP packages which will include the following:

-EARLY VENUE ACCESS

-30 min acoustic set

-M&G/Photo/Signing op with band

-1 Exclusive “Econolive 17” T-Shirt

-1 Tour Laminate

-1 LIMITED EDITION Flexi Disc feat UNRELEASED SINGLE “WAKE UP”

Tickets go on sale March 1st, and you can procure your VIP placement here!