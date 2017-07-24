Fat Mike Announces Touring Festival “Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival” On West Coast

Fat Mike will be putting on a Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival that will showcase a bunch of craft beer and on yeah, NOFx, Bad Religion, Flogging Molly, and along with 4 other bands per show. Less Than Jake, Goldfinger, Bad Cop Bad Cop are some of the bands performing so far so this sounds pretty friggin cool so far! The touring Festival will launch on September 16th In Tacoma, WA and will make stops in Boise, ID, Concord, CA, Sacramento, CA & Huntington Beach, CA. Chalk this up for another cool thing on the West Coast that we East Coasters are being left out of…unless it’s happening over here too but maybe next year?



Created from the mind and liver of NOFX’s frontman Fat Mike, the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival will debut in the Western U.S. this fall with five special events featuring the best in punk rock music and regional craft beer.

Named for NOFX’s classic Punk In Drublic album, which has sold over one million copies, Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival launches September 16 in Tacoma, WA, with stops in Boise, ID, Concord, CA, Sacramento, CA, and Huntington Beach, CA. NOFX will co-headline each date of Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival alongside Flogging Molly in some markets and Bad Religion in others , and every show will also feature four other bands. Look for full details to be announced in August at www.PunkInDrublicFest.com.

Each Punk In Drublic festival date will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings with over 100 craft beers, including some of the West Coast’s best and local favorites. Craft beer tastings are included with admission. Festival hours will be Noon – 9:00 PM.

Fat Mike has joined forces with premier music event producer/promoter Synergy Global Entertainment and respected craft beer event production powerhouse Brew Ha Ha Productions for the festival. In addition, to celebrate Punk In Drublic, Fat Mike teamed up with craft beer pioneers Stone Brewing to brew their very own Stone & NOFX Punk in Drublic Hoppy Lager, which will be available in cans only in the festival markets. This collaboration is a huge show of support by Stone, as it marks the first time ever that Stone has worked with a musician for a can release. They’ve even included the festival tour dates on the back of each can. This is a first-of-its-kind level of commitment from a brewery partner for a festival tour.

When asked how Stone & NOFX Punk in Drublic Hoppy Lager tastes, Fat Mike says, “It’s something to wash the noise away.” However, other slogans offered by Mike that were quickly turned down by Stone included, “It’s the beer of champagnes” and finally, “They say you can’t get beer from a stone…oh shit, we just did!”

“We know we’re crazy for letting Fat Mike in our brewery, but we’re doing it anyway,” says Greg Koch, Stone Brewing co-founder. “We have a lot in common in not only refusing to follow the status quo, but actively rejecting it. I have incredible respect for what he and Fat Wreck Chords have done for the independent music scene. Craft beer is currently in a similar open-your-eyes-to-the-man’s-corporate-obfuscation battle. Is independent craft beer punk rock? Very. And even more so now with this collab. See you in the pit!”

Cameron Collins, Co-Founder & Director of Events at Brew Ha Ha Productions explains, “Craft beer and punk rock are cut from the same cloth. Small, independent, and up against some big challenges: taking on BIG BEER, and local bands determined to do it their way, despite what might make them a quick buck. Punk In Drublic throws off the mantle of the ordinary to create an event unlike any other…a perfect pairing of craft beer and punk rock!”

Catch the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival “stumbling through a town near you”:

Saturday, September 16 – Tacoma, WA – America’s Car Museum (on sale Friday, July 28)

Sunday, September 17 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (on sale Friday, July 28)

Saturday, October 14 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion (on sale Friday, August 11)

Sunday, October 15 – Sacramento, CA – Bonney Field (on sale Friday, August 11)

Saturday, October 28 – Huntington Beach, CA – Bolsa Chica State Park (on sale Friday, September 1)

The Saturday, September 16 (Tacoma) and Sunday, September 17 (Boise) Punk In Drublic shows will feature performances from NOFX, Bad Religion, Goldfinger, Less Than Jake, Bad Cop / Bad Cop and more. Tickets for these two shows go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10:00 AM local time at www.PunkInDrublicFest.com.

General Admission and VIP tickets for the Tacoma and Boise shows are priced as follows. Ticket details for other dates will be announced in August. All tickets include craft beer tasting and access to view the music stage for attendees 21 years or older.

General Admission: starting at $39

Early Entry + VIP Lounge: $99

Early Entry + VIP Lounge + Meet & Greet: $199

VIP Tickets include access to a VIP Entry Lane and VIP Lounge, with:

– Exclusive craft beer tastings

– VIP viewing area of the stage

– Private restrooms

– VIP cash bar

– One hour early entry for craft beer tastings (for those 21+), starting at 12:00 PM

Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival is pleased to welcome Rockstar Energy Drink, Wienerschnitzel, Stone Brewing and Cosmic Fog as sponsors and supporters in its inaugural year. Sponsor activations vary by market.

Look for details on the other Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival shows in the coming weeks. Visit www.PunkInDrublicFest.com for more information.