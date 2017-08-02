Flogging Molly Announces National Fall Tour

Flogging Molly have announced a Fall tour that will kick off on October 13th in Riverside, CA. The band is supporting their new album, life Is Good, which was released back in June. At select venues, fans will receive a free digital download of the new full-length with their ticket purchase. Anti-Flag and Jon Snodgrass will support!



Tickets go on sale August 4, 2017 at 10am Local Time. For additional ticket information visit www.floggingmolly.com.

Tour Dates:

10/13 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/16 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

10/18 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

10/19 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

10/20 – Calgary, AB @ Palace

10/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

10/23 – Fargo, ND @ The Sanctuary

10/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

10/27 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

10/28 – Peoria, IL @ Limelight Eventplex

10/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/31 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

11/2 – Seyreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/4 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

11/5 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium