Flogging Molly Announces National Fall Tour
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 2nd, 2017
Flogging Molly have announced a Fall tour that will kick off on October 13th in Riverside, CA. The band is supporting their new album, life Is Good, which was released back in June. At select venues, fans will receive a free digital download of the new full-length with their ticket purchase. Anti-Flag and Jon Snodgrass will support!
Tickets go on sale August 4, 2017 at 10am Local Time. For additional ticket information visit www.floggingmolly.com.
Tour Dates:
10/13 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/16 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
10/18 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
10/19 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
10/20 – Calgary, AB @ Palace
10/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
10/23 – Fargo, ND @ The Sanctuary
10/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
10/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue
10/27 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
10/28 – Peoria, IL @ Limelight Eventplex
10/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/31 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
11/2 – Seyreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/4 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
11/5 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium