Flogging Molly Announces Tour Dates with The White Buffalo

Flogging Molly have announced additional tour dates for May and June! They will be bringing along The White Buffalo, which will make this a killer tour to see. Flogging Molly is about to embark on St Patrick’s Day tour with Skinny Lister. The tour in May will see the band playing Irving Plaza two nights in NYC on May 23rd and 24th. Before that, they will play College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT.



Tickets go on sale March 17th, this Friday and St Patrick’s Day, at 10am local time. Don’t sleep on this!

Tour Dates:

5/4 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

5/5 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

5/6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

5/7 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

5/9 – Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory

5/10 – Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory

5/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

5/13 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

5/14 – Omaha, NE – Sokol Auditorium*

5/16 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre*

5/20 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/21 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

5/23 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

5/24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

5/26 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

5/27 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

5/28 – Montreal, QC – Metropolis

5/30 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex

6/1 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

6/2 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

6/3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit