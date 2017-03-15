Flogging Molly Releasing New Album “Life Is Good” On June 2nd

We wrote that Flogging Molly announced a new tour yesterday with The White Buffalo. Today, we also know that the band will be also releasing a new album (finally) called Life is Good via Vanguard Records. It will be released on June 2nd!



The album was produced by Grammy Award winning Joe Chiccarelli (U2, White Stripes, Beck) and recorded in Dublin, Ireland, Life Is Good marks Flogging Molly’s first studio album in six years since 2011’s highly acclaimed Speed of Darkness which reached #9 on Billboard’s Top 200. Founded by Dublin-born frontman Dave King and fiddle-player Bridget Regan, Flogging Molly have long been hailed for their compelling lyrics of exile, rebellion, history and struggle told through exuberant anthems with a fierce blend of raucous punk/rock and traditional Irish music.

The band has just wrapped up their annual “Salty Dog Cruise” and will be heading to Los Angeles on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th for their “Devil’s Dance Floor” celebration at The Forum with special guests Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Mariachi El Bronx. Tickets are on sale now.

On Friday, March 17th at 7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET, the music and entertainment platform will be hosting an exclusive livestream of Flogging Molly’s performance from The Forum in Los Angeles –TIDAL X FLOGGING MOLLY – featuring performances from the Irish-American Celtic punk band, as well as special guests The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Mariachi El Bronx.

TIDAL members will be able to tune into the show at tidal.com/stpatricksday.