Former Pogues Bassist Cait O’Riordan Joins The Mahones!

Photo by Bob Gallagher

Former Pogues bassist Cait O’Riordan will be joining The Mahones to play bass on their new album, Love – Death – Redemption, and will be touring with the band as well! Couldn’t think of a more perfect fit for the band! What a coup!



The band made the announcement on their Facebook page this morning:

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! We are thrilled to announce that our good friend Cait “Rocky” O’Riordan (formerly of The Pogues), will be joining The Mahones on bass for our upcoming album, Love – Death – Redemption, and world tours. Sean Riot will be switching back to his first love, guitar. Please join us in welcoming Cait, a true Irish Punk legend, to The Mahones! She’s gone full circle: she was a Pogue, now she’s a Mahone!

Cait was an original member of The Pogues and played with them from 1983-1986. she left the band after marrying Pogues producer Elvis Costello. It’s great to see her performing with another Irish punk band again! I really hope she sings “I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Everyday” or “Haunted” at live shows now!