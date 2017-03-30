Frenzal Rhomb Releasing New Album on Fat Wreck Chords in May

Aussie punk band Frenzal Rhomb will be releasing their new album Hi-Vis High Tea on Fat Wreck Chords on May 26th. It’s their first album since 2011’s Smoko at the Pet Food Factory. You can hear a song off the new album below.



This is not a drill. Yep, Frenzal Rhomb, the most hospitalized band in the world — seriously, everything from broken drumming arms and detached guitar-playing retinas to an actual pig-borne tapeworm in the lead singer’s brain — are releasing their ninth full-length record. Out May 26th, Hi-Vis High Tea, is the band’s first new material since 2011’s resurgent Smoko at the Pet Food Factory. Recorded once again by Bill Stevenson (Descendents, Black Flag) and Jason Livermore at The Blasting Room, Hi-Vis High Tea, features 20 songs in just over 30 frenetic minutes.

Since we’re decent, thoughtful Frenzal fans just like yourselves, we won’t leave you hanging. Today, you can get your first taste of their catchy, punk rock antics, with this must-see video, complete with another lovely, freshly-coined term for its title: ‘’Cunt Act.’’ Watch, and then pre-order your copy today! Europe, go here. Australia, snag yours here. Then, check out the Australian-sized tour they have planned!