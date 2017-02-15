Giuda Announce Spring US Tour

Italian rockers Giuda will be back in the United States and play some dates over on the West coast before heading over to the East Coast. On June 8th, they will be up the block from me at Monty Hall in Jersey City, and then on June 9th, will be playing Brooklyn Bazaar in Brooklyn. June 10th, they will be playing Asbury Park, NJ again where they played Punk Rock Bowling last year. Will they be playing again this year, we’ll find out shortly…



They will have a new single out on March 10th as well. The song is called “Bad Days Are Back.” Follow more updates at their Facebook page.

Tour Dates

5/25 San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

5/26 Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

5/27 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram

5/28 Las Vegas, NV – Venue TBA

5/31 Chicago, IL – Chop Shop

6/2 Philadelphia, PA – Connies Ric Rao

6/6 Richmond, VA – Strange Matter Wed

6/7 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

6/8 Jersey City, NJ – Monty Hall

6/9 New York City, NY – Brooklyn Bazaar

6/10 Asbury Park, NJ (hmm punk rock bowling again?)