Gogol Bordello Releasing New Album On August 25th!

It’s been a few years since their last album, but Gogol Bordello will be releasing a new one on August 25th. The album will be called Seekers and Finders and will be released on Cooking Vinyl. You can hear a new song called “Saboteur Blues” below in a lyric video. The gypsy punk band also announced North American dates including a stop at Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY on August 26th. I’m sure they will play NYC or Brooklyn by the end of the year like they usually do as well.



Frontman Eugene Hütz commented:

“Seekers and Finders is just a very magical and playful record for us. It just feels quite complete in capturing the Gogol familia transcontinental lifestyle, every side of it… the Good, The Bad, and the Snugly.” “I was still bouncing between Latin America and Eastern Europe when songs were emerging, but finally, as soon as I moved back to New York, it all came into focus… as it always did for me here.” “This song (Saboteur Blues) is about the full commitment to the moment and putting the end to this self-sabotage… and going on a rampage with it.” “Our lives are royally sabotaged by our thinking being stuck in our past or future. Girls in French mock-flirt the famous crap fuck shot philosophy ‘I think therefore I am’ of Descartes, while the band is clearly offering the alternative ‘I feel, perceive and experience, therefore I motherfucking rock’.”

Tickets for their tour will go on sale on Tuesday, June 6 at 10am local time (with the exception of Burlington which will go on sale at 12noon ET) and can be purchased here. NYC’s brass/woodwind/drums juggernaut Lucky Chops will be direct support.

TOUR DATES

8/26 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

9/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Festival

9/18 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater

9/20 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/21 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/22 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/23 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *noon ET on sale time

9/25 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/26 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

9/27 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

9/29 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

9/30 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field (supporting Modest Mouse)

10/2 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/3 Columbus, OH @ Newport

10/4 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

10/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/8 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/19 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

10/20 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

10/21 New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/23 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/24 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

10/25 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/27 Des Moines, IA @ Wooley’s

10/28 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

10/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

10/31 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

11/1 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/2 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/3 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall