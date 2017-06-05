Gogol Bordello Releasing New Album On August 25th!
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 5th, 2017
It’s been a few years since their last album, but Gogol Bordello will be releasing a new one on August 25th. The album will be called Seekers and Finders and will be released on Cooking Vinyl. You can hear a new song called “Saboteur Blues” below in a lyric video. The gypsy punk band also announced North American dates including a stop at Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY on August 26th. I’m sure they will play NYC or Brooklyn by the end of the year like they usually do as well.
Frontman Eugene Hütz commented:
“Seekers and Finders is just a very magical and playful record for us. It just feels quite complete in capturing the Gogol familia transcontinental lifestyle, every side of it… the Good, The Bad, and the Snugly.”
“I was still bouncing between Latin America and Eastern Europe when songs were emerging, but finally, as soon as I moved back to New York, it all came into focus… as it always did for me here.”
“This song (Saboteur Blues) is about the full commitment to the moment and putting the end to this self-sabotage… and going on a rampage with it.” “Our lives are royally sabotaged by our thinking being stuck in our past or future. Girls in French mock-flirt the famous crap fuck shot philosophy ‘I think therefore I am’ of Descartes, while the band is clearly offering the alternative ‘I feel, perceive and experience, therefore I motherfucking rock’.”
Tickets for their tour will go on sale on Tuesday, June 6 at 10am local time (with the exception of Burlington which will go on sale at 12noon ET) and can be purchased here. NYC’s brass/woodwind/drums juggernaut Lucky Chops will be direct support.
TOUR DATES
8/26 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
9/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Festival
9/18 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater
9/20 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
9/21 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
9/22 Portland, ME @ State Theatre
9/23 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *noon ET on sale time
9/25 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
9/26 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
9/27 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
9/29 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
9/30 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field (supporting Modest Mouse)
10/2 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
10/3 Columbus, OH @ Newport
10/4 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
10/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/8 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/19 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
10/20 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
10/21 New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
10/23 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/24 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
10/25 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/27 Des Moines, IA @ Wooley’s
10/28 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
10/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
10/31 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
11/1 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/2 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/3 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall