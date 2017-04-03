Hans Zimmer Announces USA & Canada Tour Dates for The Summer

I’ve been waiting for Hans Zimmer and his band to perform on the East Coast for years and that wait is finally over! He has announced a bunch of tour dates for this summer which includes 2 stops at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on July 25th and 26th! Pre-sale goes on sale Tuesday (I believe) and general public tickets go on sale Friday at 10. Can’t wait to hear music from Gladiator, Pirates, Da Vinci Code, Inception in concert! And can Johnny Marr stop by NYC please?



Composer Hans Zimmer has been performing his vast collection of music live for a few years now. You will know his work from Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Lion King, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Da Vinci Code, Rain Man, Crimson Tide, Interstellar and The Last Samurai. The concerts were a hit over in Europe and then he brought some concerts to the West Coast of the US this Spring. It was only a matter of time before he played on the East Coast.

Tour Dates

13 July 2017

Dallas

Verizon Theater

14 July 2017

Houston

Smart Financial Center

16 July 2017

Nashville

Ascend Amphitheater

18 July 2017

Atlanta

Verizon Amphitheatre

21 July 2017

Columbia

Merriweather Post Pavilion

22 July 2017

Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center

23 July 2017

Mashantucket

Foxwoods

25 July 2017

New York City

Radio City Music Hall

26 July 2017

New York City

Radio City Music Hall

28 July 2017

Canandaigua

Constellation Brands Pac

29 July 2017

Boston

Boch Center

30 July 2017

Montreal

Bell Center

1 August 2017

Toronto

Air Canada Center

3 August 2017

Cincinnati

Us Bank Arena

4 August 2017

Chicago

Allstate Arena

6 August 2017

Denver

1Stbank Center

9 August 2017

Berkeley

Greek Theater

11 August 2017

Los Angeles

Shrine Auditorium

12 August 2017

San Diego

Viejas Arena

Here’s a taste: