Hans Zimmer Announces USA & Canada Tour Dates for The Summer
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 3rd, 2017
I’ve been waiting for Hans Zimmer and his band to perform on the East Coast for years and that wait is finally over! He has announced a bunch of tour dates for this summer which includes 2 stops at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on July 25th and 26th! Pre-sale goes on sale Tuesday (I believe) and general public tickets go on sale Friday at 10. Can’t wait to hear music from Gladiator, Pirates, Da Vinci Code, Inception in concert! And can Johnny Marr stop by NYC please?
Composer Hans Zimmer has been performing his vast collection of music live for a few years now. You will know his work from Gladiator, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Lion King, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Da Vinci Code, Rain Man, Crimson Tide, Interstellar and The Last Samurai. The concerts were a hit over in Europe and then he brought some concerts to the West Coast of the US this Spring. It was only a matter of time before he played on the East Coast.
Tour Dates
13 July 2017
Dallas
Verizon Theater
14 July 2017
Houston
Smart Financial Center
16 July 2017
Nashville
Ascend Amphitheater
18 July 2017
Atlanta
Verizon Amphitheatre
21 July 2017
Columbia
Merriweather Post Pavilion
22 July 2017
Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center
23 July 2017
Mashantucket
Foxwoods
25 July 2017
New York City
Radio City Music Hall
26 July 2017
New York City
Radio City Music Hall
28 July 2017
Canandaigua
Constellation Brands Pac
29 July 2017
Boston
Boch Center
30 July 2017
Montreal
Bell Center
1 August 2017
Toronto
Air Canada Center
3 August 2017
Cincinnati
Us Bank Arena
4 August 2017
Chicago
Allstate Arena
6 August 2017
Denver
1Stbank Center
9 August 2017
Berkeley
Greek Theater
11 August 2017
Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium
12 August 2017
San Diego
Viejas Arena
Here’s a taste: