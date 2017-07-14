Helio Sequence Touring With The Church This Fall
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 14th, 2017
The Church will be touring the States this September and October with indie band Helio Sequence. The tour will be stoping at (Le) Poisson Rouge in NYC on September 27th. Tickets went on sale today!
Go to www.heliosequence.com for ticket links.
09/08 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
09/09 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
09/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
09/12 Sacramento, CA – Harlows Restaurant & Night Club
09/13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club
09/14 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
09/15 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre
09/16 San Diego, CA – The Music Box
09/18 Austin, TX – 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
09/19 Dallas, TX – The Kessler
09/20 Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
09/22 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
09/23 Orlando, FL – The Social
09/24 Atlanta, GA – City Winery Atlanta
09/25 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
09/27 New York, NY – (le) poisson rouge
09/28 Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House
09/29 Boston, MA – City Winery Boston
09/30 Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre
10/01 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10/03 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
10/05 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
10/06 Chicago, IL – Park West
10/08 Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar Cultural Center
10/10 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge
10/11 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
10/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
10/13 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
10/14 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom