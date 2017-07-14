Helio Sequence Touring With The Church This Fall

The Church will be touring the States this September and October with indie band Helio Sequence. The tour will be stoping at (Le) Poisson Rouge in NYC on September 27th. Tickets went on sale today!



Go to www.heliosequence.com for ticket links.

09/08 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

09/09 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

09/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

09/12 Sacramento, CA – Harlows Restaurant & Night Club

09/13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club

09/14 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

09/15 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

09/16 San Diego, CA – The Music Box

09/18 Austin, TX – 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

09/19 Dallas, TX – The Kessler

09/20 Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

09/22 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

09/23 Orlando, FL – The Social

09/24 Atlanta, GA – City Winery Atlanta

09/25 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

09/27 New York, NY – (le) poisson rouge

09/28 Brooklyn, NY – The Bell House

09/29 Boston, MA – City Winery Boston

09/30 Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre

10/01 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/03 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/05 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

10/06 Chicago, IL – Park West

10/08 Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar Cultural Center

10/10 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge

10/11 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

10/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

10/13 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

10/14 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom