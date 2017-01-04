Less Than Jake Releasing New EP “Sound the Alarm” on February 3rd
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 4th, 2017
Less Than Jake will be releasing a new EP on February 3rd. The EP is titled Sound The Alarm and will be released via Pure Noise Records. Fans can pre-order the record and stream a brand new song called “Things Change” now at http://smarturl.it/LTJ.
Speaking about the new song, lyricist and drummer Vinnie Fiorello says:
“the only thing constant is change” is one of the lines in the chorus of the song and such a massive truth to me. The sooner you could realize this, digest it, and embrace it the better off you’re going to be. Let it all move forward, at lightning speed. Everything and everyone changes, the world keeps on spinning like it or not.”
Vinnie continued…
“We started writing this set of songs, similar to our last record See The Light, sitting around a table in our warehouse with some acoustic guitars, lyrics scribbled on scraps of paper, and a constant barrage of ideas,” “Trying ideas as they would come out, sometimes chasing the idea, or getting connected or not connected to an idea right away. We had been writing and were planning on fleshing out the ideas while on Warped Tour.”
Less Than Jake’s new EP, Sound The Alarm, marks an exciting new chapter for the band as they celebrate 25 years together and a newly inked deal with Pure Noise Records. Featuring 7, ska infused punk songs that quickly remind listeners of the band’s incredible ability to craft memorable, hook-filled music.
Sound The Alarm was recorded and produced by Roger Lima and mixed at the famed punk recording studio, The Blasting Room, in Fort Collins, CO. The band wrapped the record following their run on last summer’s Vans Warped Tour.
After years of releasing records through various major and independent labels Less Than Jake has found a new home at the Southern California based Pure Noise Records.
“When I met Jake at the San Francisco stop of Warped Tour, we talked about working together,” Fiorello adds. “He is a longtime fan, knows the history and the arch of LTJ and that’s important to know where we have to go. It’s always great to have a mutual respect between band and label and that is exactly what we have between LTJ and Pure Noise.”
Fans can catch Less Than Jake live this winter on their co-headline U.S. tour with San Diego rock band Pepper, which starts in Dallas, TX on January 20th and wraps in St. Petersburg, FL on February 28th. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.lessthanjake.com/.
Less Than Jake Tour Dates (w/Pepper):
Jan 20 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
Jan 21 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Jan 22 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
Jan 25 – San Diego, CA – North Park
Jan 26 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
Jan 27 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
Jan 28 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield
Jan 30 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Jan 31 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Feb 02 – SLC, UT – The Complex
Feb 03 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Feb 04 – Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock
Feb 06 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave
Feb 07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
Feb 08 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Feb 09 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Feb 10 – Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Feb 11 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
Feb 12 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
Feb 15 – Portland, ME – State Theater
Feb 16 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
Feb 17 – NYC, NY – Playstation Theater
Feb 18 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Feb 21 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
Feb 22 – Richmond, VA – The National
Feb 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Feb 24 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
Feb 25 – St Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheater
Feb 26 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution (Outdoor Stage)
Feb 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live