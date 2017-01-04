Less Than Jake Releasing New EP “Sound the Alarm” on February 3rd

Less Than Jake will be releasing a new EP on February 3rd. The EP is titled Sound The Alarm and will be released via Pure Noise Records. Fans can pre-order the record and stream a brand new song called “Things Change” now at http://smarturl.it/LTJ.



Speaking about the new song, lyricist and drummer Vinnie Fiorello says:

“the only thing constant is change” is one of the lines in the chorus of the song and such a massive truth to me. The sooner you could realize this, digest it, and embrace it the better off you’re going to be. Let it all move forward, at lightning speed. Everything and everyone changes, the world keeps on spinning like it or not.”

Vinnie continued…

“We started writing this set of songs, similar to our last record See The Light, sitting around a table in our warehouse with some acoustic guitars, lyrics scribbled on scraps of paper, and a constant barrage of ideas,” “Trying ideas as they would come out, sometimes chasing the idea, or getting connected or not connected to an idea right away. We had been writing and were planning on fleshing out the ideas while on Warped Tour.”

Less Than Jake’s new EP, Sound The Alarm, marks an exciting new chapter for the band as they celebrate 25 years together and a newly inked deal with Pure Noise Records. Featuring 7, ska infused punk songs that quickly remind listeners of the band’s incredible ability to craft memorable, hook-filled music.

Sound The Alarm was recorded and produced by Roger Lima and mixed at the famed punk recording studio, The Blasting Room, in Fort Collins, CO. The band wrapped the record following their run on last summer’s Vans Warped Tour.

After years of releasing records through various major and independent labels Less Than Jake has found a new home at the Southern California based Pure Noise Records.

“When I met Jake at the San Francisco stop of Warped Tour, we talked about working together,” Fiorello adds. “He is a longtime fan, knows the history and the arch of LTJ and that’s important to know where we have to go. It’s always great to have a mutual respect between band and label and that is exactly what we have between LTJ and Pure Noise.”

Fans can catch Less Than Jake live this winter on their co-headline U.S. tour with San Diego rock band Pepper, which starts in Dallas, TX on January 20th and wraps in St. Petersburg, FL on February 28th. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.lessthanjake.com/.

Less Than Jake Tour Dates (w/Pepper):

Jan 20 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

Jan 21 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Jan 22 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

Jan 25 – San Diego, CA – North Park

Jan 26 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

Jan 27 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

Jan 28 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

Jan 30 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Jan 31 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Feb 02 – SLC, UT – The Complex

Feb 03 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Feb 04 – Sioux City, IA – Hard Rock

Feb 06 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

Feb 07 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Feb 08 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Feb 09 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Feb 10 – Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Feb 11 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Feb 12 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

Feb 15 – Portland, ME – State Theater

Feb 16 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

Feb 17 – NYC, NY – Playstation Theater

Feb 18 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Feb 21 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

Feb 22 – Richmond, VA – The National

Feb 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Feb 24 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Feb 25 – St Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheater

Feb 26 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution (Outdoor Stage)

Feb 28 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live