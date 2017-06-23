Liam Gallagher Releasing Debut Solo Album “As You Were” On October 6th

Liam Gallagher debut solo album As You Were will be out October 6th on Warner Bros./Parlophone Records. He will be playing handful of shows in November including a stop at Terminal 5 in NYC on November 27th. You can click here to pre-order his new album.



After the sensational reaction to his debut solo track “Wall of Glass'” and the fanatical scenes that accompanied his first solo shows in Ireland and the U.K., Liam Gallagher has announced his eagerly anticipated debut solo album As You Were. Set for an October 6 release date via Warner Bros./Parlophone Records, fans can pre-order the album today and receive and instant download of “Wall of Glass” followed by “China Town” on June 30. Fans will also have the ability to purchase the album in a variety of formats including digitally (standard and deluxe), CD (standard and jewel case) and vinyl (standard 12″ and limited edition color 12″ formats).

A special boxset will also be available from here. This exclusive compiles a 12″ color vinyl pressing of the album, an exclusive 7″ single of “For What It’s Worth,” a print designed by Klaus Voorman (the artist behind The Beatles’ Revolver album cover) and additional collectors’ items.

Gallagher has also confirmed his first ever North American tour as a solo artist. Fans can pre-order tickets beginning today at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Local market tickets pre-sales begin June 27. All pre-sales will end June 28 at 10:00 p.m. local time. General ticket on-sales begin June 29, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket bundles packages will also be available. With every online ticket purchased for Gallagher’s fall tour, fans will receive a choice of either a standard physical or standard digital copy of his upcoming album, As You Were, releasing October 6, 2017. For further info check here: liamgallagher.com.

Liam Gallagher North American tour dates:

Nov 13 San Francisco, CA Warfield

Nov 18 Denver, CO Gothic

Nov 20 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

Nov 21 Chicago, IL The Riviera

Nov 23 Toronto, ON Rebel

Nov 25 Boston, MA House of Blues

Nov 27 New York, NY Terminal 5

Nov 29 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre

Nov 30 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Joining Liam Gallagher on the road will be Jay Mehler on guitars, Mike Moore on guitars, Christian Madden on keyboards, Drew McConnell on bass, and Dan McDougall on drums.