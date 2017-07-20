Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Dies at 41

Can rock singers stop dying and committing suicide please? Chester Bennington from Linkin Park has committed suicide, according to reports from TMZ. This is just insane and sad, especially since Chester has 6 children! Hearts go out to his kids, family and band members.



Linkin Park played Kimmel Live the day Chris Cornell died and played an emotional song. It’s crazy to think he then goes and does this few months after. Today is actually the birthday of Chris Cornell sadly, not sure if that’s anyhow related or not but still upsetting either way. The music scene has taken a beating of late, hopefully things get better.

From TMZ: