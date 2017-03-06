London International Ska Festival 2017 Happening in April

London International Ska Festival has been happening the last few years in London and will be back again this April. From April 13th-16th, several club shows will be happening in London under the London International Ska Festival umbrella. So far, there’s 14 shows that have been announced and there’s still more to come! Playing this year includes Freddie McGregor, Yellowman, King Jammy, The Pioneers, Dave & Ansel Collins, Owen Gray, Bitty Mclean, Misty In Roots, Pama International, Dance Craze (film), Rhoda Dakar, and lots more!



The London Intl Ska Festival 2017 Shows confirmed so far include:

Day 1 – Thursday 13th April

Misty In Roots + Pama International & more tba

Islington Assembly Hall, Upper St, London N1 2UD. 6pm-midnight. £20

Channel One Sound System Thames cruise

Onboard the Dixie Queen, Tower Millenium Pier, Lower Thames St, London EC3N 4DT. 6.30-11pm. £25

Bitty Mclean sings On Bond Street

The Jazz Cafe, 5 Parkway, Camden Town, London NW1 7PG. 7-10.45pm. £25

Dance Craze film starring The Specials, Madness, The Selecter, The Beat & more

The Prince Charles Cinema, 7 Leicester Place, London WC2H 7BY. 8pm. £15

Day 2 – Friday 14th April

Rocksteady on the River starring Bitty Mclean & Christopher Ellis +The Magic Touch and DJs tba

Onboard the Dixie Queen, Tower Millenium Pier, Lower Thames Street, London EC3N 4DT. 1-5pm. £39.50 / Kids £20

Symarip’s Skinhead Moonstomp album performed by Roy Ellis

+ support from The Bionic Rats (from Dublin), Aggressors BC (from Belfast), The Bighead & DJs SFL sound

Islington Assembly Hall, Upper St, London N1 2UD. 6pm-midnight. £25

2 Tone Thames cruise

Onboard The Golden Jubilee, Temple Pier, Victoria Embankment, London, WC2R 2PN. 6.45-11pm. £25.00

Axis vs Sounds & Pressure all-valve sound system soundclash

Mirth, Marvel & Maud, 186 Hoe St, Walthamstow, London E17 4QH. 8pm-2am. £15

Day 3 – Saturday 15th April

Trojan Thames cruise: Carroll Thompson sings Phyllis Dillon + DJs Wendy May (Locomotion) & Lili Rudies (France)

Onboard the Dixie Queen, Tower Millenium Pier, Lower Thames Street, London EC3N 4DT. 1-5pm. £39.50 / Kids £20

Do The Dog skazine bash – Smoke Like a Fish & Leo & The LineUp (Denmark)

+ The Meow Meows, Miserable Man (Italy), Junior Bill (Wales), Steel City Rhythm & DJ Eric-FCS (USA)

The Camden Assembly (formerly the Barfly), 49 Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8AN. 2-8pm. £15

Trojan Reggae Chartbusters ft. Dave & Ansel Collins, The Pioneers & Owen Gray

+ 65 Mines St, Mighty Cosmics, DJ Dapper Dan & more tba!

Islington Assembly Hall, Upper St, London N1 2UD. 6pm-midnight. £25

Greensleeves 40th Anniversary: Freddie McGregor, King Jammy, Yellowman

+The Big Ship band, Capital Letters

O2 Forum Kentish Town, 9-17 Highgate Rd, Kentish Town, London NW5 1JY. 8pm-2am. £31 / £36

Day 3 – Sunday 16th April

1000 Volts of Holt – A tribute to John Holt and his all-time classic album

starring Brinsley Forde (Aswad), Carroll Thompson, Christopher Ellis, Jewels Vass (Pama Intl) all backed by Ciyo Brown & His Rocksteady-ites. + DJ Keith Lawrence.

The Jazz Cafe, 5 Parkway, Camden Town, London NW1 7PG. 7-10.45pm. £25

Dance Craze film + Rhoda Dakar (The Bodysnatchers/Speical AKA)

+ The Equators, New Town Kings, Phoenix City All-stars, Counting Coins +more!

Islington Assembly Hall, Upper St, London N1 2UD. 6pm-midnight. £20

More show to be announced!

For tickets and other info, visit www.londoninternationalskafestival.co.uk