Matisyahu and Common Kings Announce “Broken Crowns Tour”

Matisyahu and Common Kings have teamed up for a 3 month tour called Broken Crowns Tour. It will kick off at State Theatre in Portland, ME on October 6th. For the NYC area, the tour will stop at Stone Pony in Asbury Park on October 12th, Port Chester, NY on December 23rd and Huntington, NY at The Paramount on December 29th.



Few artists have left a lasting impression on live audiences like GRAMMY-nominated superstar Matisyahu and Common Kings. While Matisyahu’s breakthrough Live at Stubb’s series exhibits electric beatboxing and heady improvised dub jams, Common Kings have continually dropped jaws to the floor with a live show that has earned them opening spots for the likes of chart topping heavyweights Justin Timberlake, 5th Harmony, Meghan Trainor, Sean Paul, and Cee Lo Green in recent years, proving their wide-reaching appeal across genres and continents. With fall’s arrival, the groups have announced the next chapter of their touring career, the Broken Crowns Tour. The tour will see two of the most exciting acts on the planet teaming up for a three-month long run of shows across North America playing small and large markets alike.

The trajectory of Matisyahu’s career has seen continual transformations, his once orthodox lifestyle has emerged into a world of increasing openness. Matisyahu has broken down the walls and bounds of traditionalism and seeks to apply the universal lessons of his faith into a modern context. His latest release, Undercurrent, saw the artist taking a more jam-centric approach in full collaboration with his backing band, an all-star lineup of musicians from the 38-year-old’s career, including Dub Trio rhythm section Stu “Bassie” Brooks and Joe Tomino (drums), longtime guitarist Aaron Dugan, and Big Yuki (keys).

2017 also saw Common Kings release Lost in Paradise to the #1 spot on Billboard’s Reggae Chart and #2 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart. The band continues to build upon their tremendous momentum with a new single, “Cali Girl,“ due out September 15th. The single will be the first off the band’s upcoming EP, which will also feature a song with tourmate Matisyahu, aligning the possibility of truly special stage collaborations. The band, made up of JR King (vocals), Mata (guitar), Uncle Lui (bass), and Rome (drums), is excited to take their new songs and fan favorites alike to the road.

Humble roots help separate these artists from the noise of gossip-based culture. Common Kings and Matisyahu have dedicated their time and energy into transforming their live shows into memorable experiences, now teaming up across the country. Tickets go on sale soon with many shows offering additional meet and greet VIP packages, with Common Kings proudly stating “we expect to shake hands and converse directly with every single one of our fans.” With several cities serving as a first for the bands, check the dates below to see if Common Kings and Matisyahu are crossing into your neighborhood and make sure to follow Common Kings to stay in the loop on upcoming releases.