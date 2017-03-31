Matisyahu Releasing New Album “Undercurrent” On May 19th

Reggae artist Matisyahu announced his 6th studio, full-length album, Undercurrent, will be released on May 19th via Thirty Tigers. If you want to see perform some songs off this album and more, you can check him out at Mountain Jam in Hunter, NY on June 17th.



Matisyahu talked about the album:

“This is the first album I’ve made that is produced by myself and the band with out any outside forces involved. It’s my baby. No compromises, full artistic integrity.” “Emunah is nothing more than an understanding that God runs the world and is part of the world in every way and in every dimension. Bitachon is a trust or reliance in God (or friends, family, etc.) for your own personal journey through this world. Someone can intellectually understand or emotionally have faith that the world is beyond the self, but still have no trust that world cares at all about his own personal life and journey. I.e. One can have emunah but no bitachon.” “Artist/designer Joey Bayer created the cover art and comic to follow based on fantasy versions of the band members and myself. At times during shows I’ve found myself lost in trance where the band becomes a unit of spiritual warriors fighting to free the souls of the youth. We’ve created all of the album art around this fantasy.”

Matisyahu’s upcoming album Undercurrent is set to release on May 19th! For more information, please visit: http://matisyahuworld.com.

Undercurrent Tracklisting:

01. Step Out Into The Light

02. Back To The Old

03. Coming Up Empty

04. Blue Sky Playground

05. Tell Me

06. Forest of Faith (Emunah)

07. Head Right

08. Driftin’

Tour Dates:

** = Supporting UB40

Apr 21 – Live Oak, FL @ Wannee Festival

Apr 30 – Monterey, CA @ Monterey County Fairgrounds

May 26 – Monterey, CA @ California Roots Festival

May 28 – Jupiter, FL @ Abacoa Town Center Ampitheatre

Jun 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Candler Park Music Festival

Jun 10 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Oysterfest

Jun 17 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam

Jun 22 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

Jun 29 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

Jul 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre**

Jul 7 – Avila Beach, CA @ Avila Beach Resort Amphitheater**

Jul 13 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park**

Jul 14 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Music and Arts Festival**

Jul 19 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing**

Jul 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex**

Jul 27 – Pasa, CA @ Pala Casino Spa and Resort**

Jul 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Beach**