Me First And The Gimme Gimmes Announce US and Canada Spring Tour

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will finally be playing an extensive tour in the US and Canada in the Spring. They will be playing Webster Hall in NYC on April 23rd, so be sure to make plans because that will sell out! Tickets go on sale Friday.



It was also announced that they will be playing Punk Rock Bowling in Vegas.

Tour Dates:

4-11 – Pittsburgh, PA The Rex

4-12 – Cleveland, OH House of Blues

4-13 – Chicago, IL Concord

4-14 – Detroit, MI Majestic

4-15 – Toronto, ONT Phoenix Theater

4-16 – Montreal, QUE Club Soda

4-19 – Boston, MA Royale

4-20 – Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

4-21 – Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage

4-22 – Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony

4-23 – NYC, NY Webster Hall

5-02 – Portland. OR Wonder Ballroom

5-03 – Vancouver, BC Commodore

5-04 – Seattle. WA The Showbox

5-05 – Boise, ID The Olympic

5-06 – SLC, UT The Depot

5-07 – Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

5-10 – Scottsdale, AZ PulAill

5-11 – San Diego. CA House of Blues

5-12 – Santa Ana. CA The Observatory

5-13 – LA, CA Fonda

5-14 – Berke,CA UC Theatre