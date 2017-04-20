Mighty Mighty Bosstones Performing “Let’s Face It” at Riot Fest 2017

Riot Fest lineup was announced yesterday and the Mighty Mighty Bosstones were one of the bands listed. It was announced today that the band will be performing their hit album from 1997, Let’s Face It, in it’s entirety for the fest. 20 years certainly flies by! Who knows if they will be doing this anywhere else so now’s your chance to see them perform songs they don’t normally do live. You just have to go to Chicago for them to see them do it.



Besides the Bosstones, Fishbone will be performing Truth and Soul, Dinosaur Jr. will be performing You’re Living All Over Me and lots more bands will be performing full albums.