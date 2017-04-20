Mighty Mighty Bosstones Performing “Let’s Face It” at Riot Fest 2017
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 20th, 2017
Riot Fest lineup was announced yesterday and the Mighty Mighty Bosstones were one of the bands listed. It was announced today that the band will be performing their hit album from 1997, Let’s Face It, in it’s entirety for the fest. 20 years certainly flies by! Who knows if they will be doing this anywhere else so now’s your chance to see them perform songs they don’t normally do live. You just have to go to Chicago for them to see them do it.
Besides the Bosstones, Fishbone will be performing Truth and Soul, Dinosaur Jr. will be performing You’re Living All Over Me and lots more bands will be performing full albums.
Chicago’s Riot Fest (September 15-17 at Douglas Park) has teamed up with local independent record store Championship Vinyl to bring you their Top 10 Riot Fest Albums series. Riot Fest has a long tradition of iconic bands performing full albums and this year is no exception. Highlights of today’s announcement of the first eight of ten artists playing full albums include Dinosaur Jr. playing 1987’s You’re Living All Over Me, Built To Spill taking the stage to rip through Keep It Like A Secret and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones giving their breakthrough album Let’s Face It the 20th anniversary treatment. Bayside, Mayday Parade, Fishbone, The Lawrence Arms, and that dog. will also be performing their most significant albums. Look for more full album plays to be announced when the festival unveils the next wave of artists next month.
Bands performing full albums so far:
1. Dinosaur Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me (1987-30th Anniversary)
2. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Let’s Face It (1997-20th Anniversary)
3. Built To Spill – Keep It Like A Secret (1999)
4. Fishbone – Truth and Soul (1988-30th Anniversary)
5. Bayside – The Walking Wounded (2007-10th Anniversary)
6. Mayday Parade – A Lesson In Romantics (2007-10th Anniversary)
7. The Lawrence Arms – Oh, Calcutta! (2006)
8. that dog. — Retreat From The Sun (1997-20th Anniversary)
This news comes on the heels of yesterday’s reveal of over 70 artists in Riot Fest’s First Wave lineup announcement, touting headlining performances by genre-breaking artist Nine Inch Nails, desert rock ruffians Queens of the Stone Age, and the exclusive reunion of seminal punk rock band Jawbreaker.
Other special inclusions on the lineup include 80s post-punk pioneers New Order, Paramore, Prophets of Rage, the inimitable M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, a DJ set from Beastie Boys’ Mike D, an exclusive 40th Anniversary set by punk hardcore legends Bad Brains, and special appearances by Chicago brethren Ministry and Vic Mensa.