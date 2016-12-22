Mighty Mighty Bosstones Premiere Free Download of Cover “What The World Needs Now Is Love”

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones are releasing limited edition 7” single in the new year. It’s their version of the song “What the World Needs Now Is Love” (produced by Lawrence Katz and the BossTones and mixed by Paul Kolderie), featuring an unreleased original BossToneS song “I Won’t Go Out Like That” as the B-side. The band is offering up a free download of it now, because the world right now could use a little bit of love…sweet love.



“What the World Needs Now Is Love” was originally released in 1965 with lyrics by Hal David and music composed by Burt Bacharach. “It’s a message and/or a reminder that we would like to share with the world for the holidays during these seemingly difficult and trying times. The song doesn’t take a side but it definitely takes a stance.” – says frontman Dicky Barrett

The band will be playing their annual Throwdown shows next week, which we already posted about here.

Throwdown 2016:

Dec. 28: with The Skatalites (Jamaica) and The Planet Smashers (Canada)

Dec. 29: with The Porkers (Australia) and Peelander-Z (Japan)

Dec. 30: with The Skints (England) and Los Kung-Fu Monkeys (Mexico)