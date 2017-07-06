Monkey Starts Their West Coast Tour Tomorrow

Long running San Jose ska band Monkey will be touring the West Coast starting tomorrow. They will be playing in Sonora, Ca at Motherlode Fair on July 7th.



Tour Dates:

7.7.17 – Sonora, Ca @ Motherlode Fair

7.8.17 – Las Vegas, Nv @ Summer Of Ska 17 Fest

7.8.17 – Las Vegas, Nv @ Golden Tiki

7.9.17 – Porter Ranch, Ca @ Block Party

7.10.17 – Palm Desert, Ca @ Hood Bar

7.11.17 – Riverside, Ca @ Mission Tobacco Lounge

7.12.17 – Santa Cruz, Ca @ The Crepe Place

7.13.17 – San Francisco, Ca @ Mutiny Radio 4pm

7.13.17 – Ukiah, Ca @ The Forest Club

7.14.17 – Seattle, Wa @ The High Dive

7.15.17 – Arlington, Wa @ Mirkwood Public House

7.16.17 – Portland, Or @ Gil’s Speakeasy

7.17.17 – Eugene, Or @ Luckey’s Cigar Bar

7.18.17 – Sacramento, Ca @ The Blue Lamp

7.20.17 – San Jose, Ca @ Slg Art Boutiki

7.22.17 – Los Gatos, Ca @ Jack Rose Libation House

7.22.17 – Pacifica, Ca @ Winters Tavern

7.29.17 – Petaluma, Ca @ Phoenix Theater

8.8.17 – San Jose, Ca @ Local Love Podcast 9pm

8.11.17 – Felton, Ca @ Don Quixote’s Intl Hall

8.12.17 – Sunnyvale, Ca @ White Trash Party

8.17.17 – Truckee, Ca @ Truckee Thursdays Street Fair

8.18.17 – Reno, Nv @ Alturas On The Down Low

8.19.17 – Truckee, Ca @ The Pastime Bar

9.22.17 – Salinas, Ca @ Salinas Sports Tavern

11.11.17 – Long Beach, Ca @ Big 8 Ska Festival