Morgan Heritage Releasing New Album “Avrakedabra” in May

Morgan Heritage have announced they will be releasing their new album Avrakedabra on May 19th. Kabaka Pyramid, Dre Island, Stephen and Ziggy Marley will lend their talents to the new album as well. Pre-orders will begin on March 17th.



They premiered a mini-documentary on the naming of the album on Huffington Post the other day:



The video touches the surface on the theme of the release as well as how it was made. Avrakedabra will feature the band’s latest two singles “Selah” and “Reggae Night” as well as many new tracks. Songs on Avrakedabra date back from the Strictly Roots era to the present, providing fans with a taste of the classic coveted Morgan Heritage sound mixed alongside songs with a more modern appeal. The recording process saw the band adapting to the convenience of technology, writing songs in studios and hotel rooms from all around the world and bringing them together into one collective aural experience. The album, which is their best work to date, will play host to some heavyweight featured appearances. With Kabaka Pyramid and Dre Island leading the front for the younger generation, Stephen and Ziggy Marley also lend their talents to the collaborative mix. GRAMMY, Emmy, and Dove Award-winning producer Shannon Sanders guides the group’s vision behind the mixing console. While the video gives us all something to look forward to, fans are bound to have many more questions regarding the release. Be sure to be on the lookout for part two of the “Journey into Avrakedabra,” dropping soon with an even closer look into the upcoming album. Look out for Morgan Heritage near you while they globe trot on tour.

Tour Dates:

April 1st – Oranjestad, Aruba – The Flip Flop Beach Festival

April 13th – Kampala, Uganda – Lugogo Cricket Oval

April 22nd – Tobago – Tobago Jazz Festival

April 27th – Le Ferme, Martinique – Ferme Perrine

April 28th – Le Gosier, Guadaloupe – Palais Des Sports Du Gosier

April 29th – St Maarten – Carnival Village

May 3rd – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

May 4th – Oxford, England – O2 Academy

May 5th – Manchester, England – O2 Ritz

May 6th – Birmingham, England – O2 Academy

May 7th – London England – O2 Forum Kentish Town

May 9th – Paris, France – La Cigale

May 10th – Amsterdam, Holland – Paradiso

May 20th – Nassau, Bahamas – Thomas Robinson Stadium Carnival Grounds