Morrissey Touring The United States This Fall
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Sep 22nd, 2017
Morrissey is back with a brand new album called Low in High School and will be touring to support that! You can listen to his new single “Spent The Day In Bed” below. The tour will start on Halloween in Portland, OR at Schnitzer Concert Hall. He will play the Theatre at Madison Square Garden on December 2nd in NYC.
Tour Dates:
10-31 Portland, OR – Schnitzer Concert Hall
11-02 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
11-04 San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
11-05 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
11-10-11 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^
11-16 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
11-18 Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall
11-20 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
11-22 St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House
11-25 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater
11-28 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
11-30 Washington, DC – The Anthem
12-02 New York, NY – Theatre at Madison Square Garden
12-04 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
12-07 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
^ with Billy Idol