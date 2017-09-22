Morrissey Touring The United States This Fall

Morrissey is back with a brand new album called Low in High School and will be touring to support that! You can listen to his new single “Spent The Day In Bed” below. The tour will start on Halloween in Portland, OR at Schnitzer Concert Hall. He will play the Theatre at Madison Square Garden on December 2nd in NYC.



Tour Dates:

10-31 Portland, OR – Schnitzer Concert Hall

11-02 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

11-04 San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

11-05 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

11-10-11 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^

11-16 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

11-18 Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall

11-20 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

11-22 St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

11-25 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

11-28 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

11-30 Washington, DC – The Anthem

12-02 New York, NY – Theatre at Madison Square Garden

12-04 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

12-07 Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

^ with Billy Idol