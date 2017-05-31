New Found Glory Announce Fall Leg of “20 Years Of Pop Punk” Tour

New Found Glory will be touring some more in the Fall as they celebrate 20 years of pop punk. They will even be playing the newly opened White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on November 7th. Kicking off in Columbia, SC on October 24th, this tour will give fans two full albums each night from the band’s impressive catalog including Catalyst, Not Without A Fight, Self-Titled, Sticks and Stones, Resurrection and From The Screen To Your Stereo.



The tour will travel to cities like Brooklyn, Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Portland, San Diego and New Orleans before wrapping up in Birmingham, Alabama on December 2nd. Fan Club Presale Tickets are available now at http://newfoundglory.shofetti.com/. All additional tickets will be available Friday, June 2nd at 12pm Local Time.

Guitarist Chad Gilbert tells fans, “Your wish is our command! We are bringing our 20 Year Anniversary Tour to all the cities we missed the first time! More albums, more cities, more fun! You only turn 20 once — might as well tour like it! Thank you for being the best fans any band could dream to have. This is for you!”

The band began this 20 Years of Pop Punk tour in the Spring and was in such high demand, it expanded into the Summer months and now will be hitting the road again, bringing along additional albums Resurrection and From The Screen To Your Stereo. Nearly sold out, the Spring tour was praised by fans and press alike bringing back their first 6 full-length albums to intimate venues. IMPOSE Magazine honored the bands 20-year history saying, “20 years of infectious pop-punk, 20 years of a band who have never quit and tirelessly release excellent records to this day. 20 years of a devoted fanbase that has never left and keeps on growing with each new record. This tour honored just that, a 20-year time capsule, two albums from their past played per night.”

Makes Me Sick, the recently released new album from New Found Glory landed at the #1 spot on the Record Label Independent Current Albums. Additionally, the album secured the #2 spot on the Current Alternative Albums, #5 for Top Current Rock Albums, #5 for LP Vinyl Albums, #11 for Current Digital Albums, #12 for Top Current Albums, #12 for Top Albums by Strata, #14 for Top Internet, #18 for Current Physical Albums and #39 for Billboard Top 200 charts.

The album has seen incredible praise with fans and press alike with Newsday saying, “All these pop-punk anthems champion taking chances and evolving.” Additionally, Alternative Press praised that “Makes Me Sick combines the fun factor of albums like Sticks And Stones and Radiosurgery with some of the musical poise and maturity of Coming Home-and, in the process, creates enough slight sonic diversions to give longtime fans something new to enjoy” and Chorus.fm celebrated that “NFG continued to push their brand of pop-punk towards different genres and ideas, but Makes Me Sick is the record that finally puts it all together into one cohesive, consistent LP.”

Fans can purchase the album on iTunes, Amazon, Best Buy or online, and stream it on Spotify. The album, produced by Aaron Sprinkle (MxPx, Anberlin, Acceptance) and mixed by Tom Lord-Alge (U2, The Rolling Stones, Blink 182), takes risks, introduces new sounds and proves that after 20 years, New Found Glory is here to stay.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

July 11 Richmond, VA The National

July 12 Wilmington, DE The Queen

July 13 Patchogue, NY Shorefront Park*

July 14 Lancaster, PA Chameleon Club

July 15 Clifton Park, NY Upstate Concert Hall

July 17 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

July 18 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

July 19 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone Café

July 20 Nashville, TN The Basement East

Oct 24 Columbia, SC Music Farm Columbia

Oct 25 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Oct 28 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

Oct 29 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

Oct 31 New Haven, CT Toad’s Place

Nov 1 Providence, RI Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

Nov 3 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

Nov 4 Toronto, ON Opera House

Nov 5 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

Nov 6 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

Nov 7 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

Nov 9 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland

Nov 10 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

Nov 11 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

Nov 14 Minneapolis, MN The Cabooze

Nov 15 Omaha, NE Sokol Auditorium

Nov 16 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

Nov 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Nov 18 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

Nov 20 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

Nov 21 Seattle, WA The Showbox

Nov 22 Seattle, WA The Showbox

Nov 24 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

Nov 25 San Diego, CA House of Blues – San Diego

Nov 26 San Diego, CA House of Blues – San Diego

Nov 28 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

Nov 30 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Dec 1 New Orleans, LA House of Blues – New Orleans

Dec 2 Birmingham, AL Saturn

* – Festival Date