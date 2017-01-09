New Order Announce U.S. Tour Dates

New Order are returning to the United States for a quick bunch of tour dates in April. On April 13th, they will be playing Radio City Music Hall in NYC and then it’s off to play Coachella.



Their critically acclaimed album, Music Complete, was released September 2015 via Mute, and includes singles “Restless,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Singularity” and “People On The High Line.” New Order spent much of 2016 playing worldwide sold out shows at prestigious venues including Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House as well as headlining festivals including Glastonbury, culminating in a highly successful South American tour in December.

The band also joined forces with Moorhouse’s Brewery of Burnley to launch “Stray Dog” Beer that has sold over 100,000 pints in the UK alone, with plans for international distribution in 2017.

TOUR DATES

April 13 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

April 16 – Indio, CA – Coachella

April 18 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

April 21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theater

April 23 – Indio, CA – Coachella