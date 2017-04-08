New Spring Heeled Jack (USA) Album Out May 5th!

Spring Heeled Jack (USA) are returning with their first new album in 19 years(!) and will be out May 5th. The long, long, long-awaited follow-up to Songs From Suburbia will be called Sound Salvation.



Their record release show will be happening at Toad’s Place in New Haven, CT on May 5th. They will be playing songs off the new album along with their other songs from the past 2 full-lengths. The Snails and Doped Up Dollies will be opening the show. Advanced tickets are $20 and tickets at the door will be $25 but I don’t think you should wait on that. You can buy tickets here. More info about the show can be found at their events page.

For the new album, the band teased the song titles on their Facebook today:

-Keep Me Up

-Cant Stand To Lose

-St. Anthony

-Slip Sliding

-Waiting 4 U

-Burn This City

-No Sleep

-Mcmxcvi(96)

-Angeline

-Strange Affair

-Yøung Girl

Not sure if that’s the order but whatever, that’s a bunch of new SHJ songs we can now listen to on May 5th! Hopefully they will make their way over to NYC for a show to support the album.