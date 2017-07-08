P-Funk North Playing New Jersey’s Stone Pony on July 16th With Badfish

New Jersey reggae rockers P-Funk North are hooking up with Sublime cover band Badfish for an evening of debauchery at the Stone Pony on July 16th.



Vocalist/Bassist Dave Sloyan of P-Funk North is looking forward to the show and had this to say:

Badfish asked us personally to open for them after seeing us at Jenks Club and Starland Ballroom a few months prior. This is our 4th time opening for them and could lead to playing together more frequently outside of Jersey.

P-Funk North is promoting their solid debut album “Buds Won’t Break Your Heart”. You can check out our review of it here and you can purchase the album on the band’s Bandcamp page.